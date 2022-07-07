Mobile thief forgets to switch off handset, lands in police net
A 20-year-old youth from Borivali West, who used to steal mobile phones and later sell them on the black market, had successfully stayed off the radar for four years. Everything was going on smoothly until a minor oversight – he had forgotten to switch off a handset buried in his chawl’s backyard – led to a police team snooping around his house.
Sudhir Kudalkar, senior police inspector of MHB Colony police station, said they had received 10 mobile phone theft complaints in the last three months, and in all cases, the handsets were taken away while they were connected to the charging points near windows or doors.
The latest victim was Vikas Raman Rai, 24, a resident of Lakshman building in Borivali West. In his police complaint filed on Monday, he said that his Vivo mobile phone worth ₹16,000 was stolen from near his window a day before.
Kudalkar said after receiving Rai’s complaint, they tried to trace the stolen phones using their IMEI numbers. “On Wednesday, we got lucky as one of the phones was still on and with the help of the mobile tower location, we reached a chawl opposite Lakshman building.”
The police team found that Vijay Surela, who had been wanted for mobile thefts over the past four years, had been staying in the chawl. However, a search of his one-room house yielded nothing.
“Our officer Suryakant Pawar, who was heading the team, then dialled Rai’s mobile number and found it ringing. The entire room was searched again but the phone could not be located. Pawar then called up the number again and heard a dull sound coming from the backyard,” the senior police inspector said.
The team reached the muddy area behind the chawl and dug up the ground. “We found a parcel wrapped in a plastic cover. We removed the package and found 10 mobile phones in it. Interestingly, Rai’s phone was not switched off like the others,” Kudalkar said.
The package was not buried deep as Surela wanted to sell the handsets and could not afford to damage them, Kudalkar said, adding that he was immediately arrested.
Surela was produced before a metropolitan magistrate court which remanded him in police custody for four days.
-
Covid claims life of 9-month-old, youngest this year in city
Mumbai After registering zero deaths after a gap of 22 days on Wednesday, Mumbai reported two fatalities on Thursday, taking the July toll to 10. Far, since the beginning of the pandemic, the city has seen 68 Covid deaths in the age group of 0-18, out of which 28 were in the age group 0-9. However, the city saw a dip in new Covid cases on Thursday as compared to July 6.
-
Over 35% of population live close to chronic flooding hotspots in city
Mumbai A recent analysis has revealed that while more than 35% of the city's population is estimated to be living within 250 metres of known chronic flooding hotspots, less than half of the city's population has easy access to flood shelters. In Mumbai, as with other cities, flood shelters are repurposed from existing structures like public schools, hospitals, sports grounds, marketplaces, marriage halls, shelters for the homeless, and offices.
-
Thane: Biker dies after being mowed down by truck; driver absconding
In a tragic incident, a 24-year-old biker was mowed down after being hit by a trailer at Mankoli, Bhiwandi, Thane on Wednesday night. Police has lodged a case against an unknown truck driver on Wednesday. The driver of the trailer is absconding after the accident. The incident took place at Mankoli Naka near the bridge in Bhiwandi on Wednesday night, when the biker was on his way to Thane.
-
Staff will suffer, feel restaurateurs; customers happy
On Monday, the Central Consumer Protection Authority prohibited eateries from automatically or by default levying service charges on food bills. This decision has left restaurateurs feeling anxious as they think this isn't in the best interests of their staff. Divyam Oza, co-founder of Gosip-The Happy Bar, Viman Nagar, is extremely disappointed with the decision. Oza shares, “Service charge keeps employees motivated to work harder in such a huge, short-staffed environment.”
-
MeT department issues orange alert for heavy rains in Himachal for two days
Himachal Pradesh got scattered showers on Thursday with the meteorological department warning of heavy rain till July 11 and issuing an orange alert for Friday and Saturday even as rescuers searched for the four men who went missing after flashfloods destroyed three camping sites at Chonjh village in Kullu district on Wednesday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics