close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Moneylender dupes loanee, sells mortgaged shop worth 4.6 crore on the sly

Moneylender dupes loanee, sells mortgaged shop worth 4.6 crore on the sly

ByManish K Pathak
Dec 31, 2023 11:08 PM IST

A jeweller in Mumbai was allegedly duped by a moneylender who extracted ₹1.28 crore from him against a loan of ₹90 lakh and then sold off his mortgaged jewellery shop worth ₹4.60 crore without his knowledge. The moneylender has been booked for cheating and forgery.

Mumbai: A 60-year-old Chembur-based jeweller was allegedly duped by a moneylender who extracted 1.28 crore from him against a loan of 90 lakh and then sold off his mortgaged jewellery shop worth 4.60 crore on the sly.

HT Image
HT Image

The jeweller Punamchand Sharma lives in Agrawal Colony in Chembur along with his family, while the moneylender Ashwin Jain runs an electronic shop. Jain loaned money to people on interest regularly and Sharma had taken loans from him and repaid them in the past, said a police officer.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

In his complaint to the police, Sharma claimed that he borrowed 90 lakh from one Ashwin Jain in March 2020 on 1% interest for 8 months, as his business was not doing well. Sharma mortgaged the original documents of his jewellery shop to avail the loan and made an affidavit on a 100 stamp paper saying when he returned the money, Jain would return his original documents.

Sharma planned to return the money to Jain by selling some land in his native place, but he was unable to do so in time due to a slump in the real estate market during the pandemic, he wrote in the complaint. In July 2021, after Sharma managed to sell the land and went to repay Jain, he asked for 2% interest and demanded a total 1.28 lakh from the jeweller, failing which he threatened to take possession of his shop.

Scared, Sharma repaid 1.1 crore to Jain by means of gold jewellery, while the remaining amount of 17 lakh was paid in cash. But Jain did not return his original documents, claiming he would do so in a few days.

Sharma needed a lumpsum amount in June 2023 and decided to sell his jewellery shop, he wrote in the complaint. When Jain learned about this, he offered to buy the shop for 4.11 crore, which Sharma agreed to. Jain gave two cheques of 5 lakh each to Sharma after this, but cheques were in the name of Nitin Bharsakle. Jain claimed Bharsakle was financing him, but later, when Sharma confronted Bharsakle, he said he had bought jewellery worth 4.63 crore from Jain and had already repaid him 2 crore.

“During investigation, it was clear that Jain duped Sharma and sold his shop without his knowledge, “ said senior inspector Kedari Pawar of the RCF police station, where Jain has been booked to cheating, forgery and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out