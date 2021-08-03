Monsoon ailments on rise in Mumbai amid heavy downpour

Amid the heavy downpour, Mumbai is grappling with monsoon-related ailments, especially malaria. There has been almost 56% rise in cases of malaria in July compared to the previous month, as per data provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body has warned citizens against self-medication as they may confuse Covid-19 with seasonal ailments due to similar symptoms.

There were 357 malaria cases in June which increased to 557 the next month (till July 25). Similarly, 19 cases of dengue were reported in July in the same time period as opposed to 12 in June. Cases of swine flu have doubled as the number of cases rose from six in June to 18 in July.

Civic officials claimed that due to the heavy rainfall last month, incidences of mosquito-borne ailments increased. They added that more people are approaching doctors timely as a result of rise in awareness. “Every monsoon, we witness a surge in cases like malaria and dengue. Last year, cases were less due to the lockdown. This year, the movement of people outside is more, so cases have increased. But we are also investigating the reason behind the rise in cases,” said Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer, BMC.

Civic-run major hospitals are witnessing a sudden rise in the footfall of patients related to monsoon ailments. They are being referred to the fever clinics that started last year for diagnosis of Covid-19.

Between July 25 and 31, BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central recorded 1,091 patients at their fever Outpatient Department (OPD) clinic. Of this, four were diagnosed with malaria, nine were admitted for dengue and five patients tested positive for leptospirosis.

“Along with malaria and dengue, the incidence of leptospirosis has also increased. This can be attributed to the heavy rain recorded last week,” said Dr Ramesh Bharmal, dean of the hospital.

Considering that Covid-19 has symptoms similar to monsoon-related ailments, all hospitals are conducting RT-PCR tests among patients with symptoms such as fever, cough, respiratory tract infections to overrule the possibility of misdiagnosis.

“We need to look at other specific symptoms to make a diagnosis. So if a patient has mostly upper respiratory symptoms like runny nose and sore throat, flu is more likely. Joint pains and swelling suggest chikungunya; loss of taste, smell or breathlessness suggest Covid. Blood tests help in making a diagnosis when clinical features do not help,” Dr Shalini Suralkar, consultant physician at LH Hiranandani Hospital, Powai.