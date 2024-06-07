 Monsoon arrives in Maharashtra, city likely to get hit by June 10 | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Monsoon arrives in Maharashtra, city likely to get hit by June 10

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 07, 2024 07:14 AM IST

Southwest monsoon arrives in Maharashtra, advancing towards Mumbai. IMD predicts favorable conditions for further progress in the state in the next few days.

Mumbai: The southwest monsoon arrived in Maharashtra on Thursday, officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

HT Image
HT Image

K S Hosalikar, head of climate research and services at IMD, said that the monsoon has arrived at Ratnagiri and passed through Solapur, Medak (Telangana), Bhadrachalam (Andhra Pradesh), Vizianagram (Andhra Pradesh), Bay of Bengal and the old station of Islampur (West Bengal.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

“The good news is that in the next three to four days, the conditions are looking favourable for more advancement in parts of Maharashtra including Konkan and Mumbai,” Hosalikar said. Officially, the monsoon onset date for Mumbai is June 10, and should cover the entire Maharashtra by June 15, he added.

On Thursday, Hosalikar, in a post on X, announced: “Morning latest satellite observation indicate cloud bands over the west coast from Kerala to south Konkan, suggesting an increase in westerlies over the Arabian sea. It’s a good situation. At the same time, the east coast areas are also seen with cloud bands.”

Meanwhile, IMD said that the city should continue to expect premonsoon showers. On Wednesday, the central and western suburb areas received most of the premonsoon showers.

The weather bureau has placed the city under a yellow alert till Sunday, with the likelihood of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds of 40- 50kmph at isolated places. The temperatures, however, will continue to remain in the same range, with the maximum between 33 to 35 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, IMD’s Santacruz station recorded a maximum of 35.6 degrees Celsius, 1.9 degree above normal, and Colaba recorded 34.9 degrees Celsius, 1.2 degree above normal. Humidity was at 63% and 66%, respectively.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Monsoon arrives in Maharashtra, city likely to get hit by June 10
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On