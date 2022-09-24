Morde dam on the verge of overflowing, water level filled up to 98%

Morbe dam, Navi Mumbai’s source of water, has filled up to 97.74% and might overflow in another spell of heavy rains. The incessant rains in recent times have filled up the dam considerably and the overflow mark is now very much within reach.

Morbe dam, owned by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), the only civic body to purchase a dam of its own post-independence, is crucial for Navi Mumbai’s water supply needs. The current status of the dam ensures that the residents will not face any water shortage in the year to come.

The excellent rainfall this season in the dam catchment area has helped the dam to fill up. It has received 3278.6 mm rainfall so far. The dam water level has gone up to 87.55m as against the maximum capacity of 88m at which the dam overflows.

NMMC city engineer, Sanjay Desai, “Morbe dam has filled up to almost 98%. The dam’s total gross storage capacity is 190.890 million cubic metres (MCM) and we already have 186.585 MCM. The dam will now need just one spell of heavy rain to fill up to capacity. This will ensure that Navi Mumbai will not have any water supply issues in the year to come.”

NMMC sources 415 MLD water from the dam. The water is supplied to over 1,27,000 water connections in the NMMC area. Morbe dam is located near Khalapur in Raigad district, at Dhavri river, which originates at Patalganga river. It is constructed on the foothills of Matheran near Chowk village of Raigad district.