More than 57K names without photos deleted from voters list in Navi Mumbai

More than 57,000 names sans photographs have been deleted from the Navi Mumbai voters’ list. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has asked residents to check if their names have been deleted. The revision of voters’ list has begun and the revised assembly voters’ list will be applicable for the NMMC elections expected to be held early next year. NMMC has organised a special voter registration drive during the weekends.

Ahead of the civic elections, municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, held a meeting with leaders of political parties in the city to discuss the revision of voters’ list that has been undertaken in the city.

Maharashtra State Election Commissioner (SEC) has announced a special drive for updating of voters’ list from November 1 to 30. All those above 18 years of age as on January 1, 2022 are eligible.

Bangar, said, “The meeting was held to explain the process being followed for the revision of the voters’ list with respect to addition, deletion and changes in the names of the voters. The voters’ list for Belapur and Airoli assemblies, which will be published on January 5, 2022, will also be used for NMMC elections. Booth Level Officers are engaged in revising the voters’ list in both the assemblies. We have asked the political parties to appoint Booth Level Agents who will be given identity cards. They can submit a maximum of 10 applications of their booth area.

Speaking after the meeting, BJP Navi Mumbai president, Ramchandra Gharat, said, “We spoke to the commissioner on the civic body playing proactive role in the revision of the voters’ list. We will certainly support the civic body but there should be the will to implement the suggestions.”

Shiv Sena Belapur chief, Vitthal More, added, “Nobody should be denied the voting right and we all will work towards it. Policy matters cannot be changed at this level but their implementation is the key and that is what the civic body has to ensure.”

The special drive will be held on November 27 and 28 from 10am to 6pm at NMMC schools where central officials of voter registration will be present. Applications in specified format will be available there and accepted. Confirmation of names in the voters’ list can be done through www.nvsp.in.