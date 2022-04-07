More than 900 trees in Thane city identified as heritage trees
The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) tree authority has identified over 900 heritage trees across the city for the first time in its tree census report. This has been done after a long-standing demand from tree lovers in the city to identify the heritage trees.
Out of these heritage trees, 729 are of the native species while 180 are exotic. All these trees are over 50 years old. Experts, however, claim that merely identifying them is not enough. The list of trees needs to be approved at the State level to protect the trees.
Some of the popular heritage trees in the survey include banyan, peepal, fig, cluster figs, coconut, mango, bottle palm, rain tree, tamarind and jamun trees.
TMC has conducted a tree census recently wherein the total tree count of the city is 7,22,426.
An officer from TMC’s tree department said, “The Sate had issued a Government Resolution (GR) in June 2019 to identify trees that are older than 50 years and protect them. Accordingly, we have identified 909 heritage trees across the city in the census. A selection criterion was set based on the guidelines of the World Heritage Convention and UNESCO. Now that we have taken the first step towards identification of the trees, we will survey them and take measures, if needed, in some cases to strengthen their roots or protect them.”
As per the guidelines, the trees should be over 50 years old, belong to important native species, should have some cultural significance, species that fall under rare, endangered and threatened category, species that has some ecological importance like being confined to a special habitat and difficult to grow, a large tree that is irreplaceable, important forest species or is a part of history or symbolic of an historic event.
Suresh Surve, the chairman of the TMC committee, said, “We also have our own set of policies to decide which trees are to be tagged as heritage. This is merely the list for the census. Once a tree is declared heritage by the committee, it cannot be cut. So, the TMC will have to finalise for our committee a list of such trees that need protection and conservation. This list will then be approved by the State and then the tree can be protected.”
-
Conmen pose as ACB; target BESCOM officials to extort money
A group of conmen are reportedly posing as Anti Corruption Bureau officials in Karnataka in the backdrop of several raids conducted by them recently in the hope to extort money. These conmen are reported to be on a hunt for various government officials in the state, this time, targeting BESCOM officials.
-
Embracing green felicity in ecstatic abundance
It's said that passion drives any activity. It's a cherished feeling that a mother experiences while fostering her children. Gardening is a surreal experience for a nature lover. How true are the words of Gertrude Jekyll! Everything in this world must grow, bloom, flower, bear fruit, shed leaves and die. My tryst with the green world continues and quietly I partake in an elixir embracing green felicity in ecstatic abundance.
-
UP govt inks lease agreement with AAI on transfer of land for Ayodhya airport
LUCKNOW In a step towards the development of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya, UP's civil aviation department, in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, signed a lease agreement with the Airports Authority of India regarding the transfer of 317.855 acres land to the AAI for the project.
-
Chandigarh municipal body passes resolution to maintain city's UT status
The municipal corporation here passed a resolution on Thursday which states that Chandigarh should remain a union territory, and should also get its own legislative assembly. The development comes as Punjab and Haryana engage in a tussle to stake claim over Chandigarh. Both Punjab and Haryana state assemblies recently passed their respective resolution reiterating their claim over the Union Territory of Chandigarh, their joint capital.
-
Everyone should comply with HC's order on loudspeaker usage: Kharge
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said every community should abide by the order of the Karnataka High Court on the use of loudspeakers in religious institutions. Speaking to ANI, Kharge said, "Everyone should comply with the orders of the High Court." Asked about Al-Qaida's video over the Hijab row, the Congress Rajya Sabha MP said that the government should act according to its power against the people who try to incite.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics