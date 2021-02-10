More than a lakh travel on Metro on Monday

For the first time since it restarted services, more than a lakh commuters travelled via the Mumbai Metro-1 (Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar) on Monday.

When the services restarted in October, the ridership was around 22,000 commuters weekly, the Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL) said on Tuesday. The numbers have picked up after the suburban railway services were started for all on February 1. Before the pandemic hit the city, close to four lakh commuters travelled via the Metro on weekdays.

MMOPL, which runs the city’s first Metro, has now increased the number of services from 240 to 256 to cater to the growing number of commuters.