Most third merit lists for UG admissions out
Mumbai The third merit list for admissions to first-year undergraduate courses that were open to class 12 state board (HSC) students at many city colleges was released on Thursday, and at least one college – St Xavier’s College – did not have a list. Colleges like Ruia, St Andrews, RA Podar saw a drop of 1-3 percentage across both traditional and self-financed courses as compared to the second list.
With the third and final merit list declared, some colleges with a large proportion of HSC students have decided to start their academic year, those popular among CBSE and ISC students have decided to wait for their results while some others are contemplating.
Marie Fernandes, the principal of St Andrews College, said that the new academic year may start from July 23 or latest by the month end. “We can’t wait for class 12 CBSE and ISC results to be announced. Anyway, we do not get many non-state board students. So will accommodate them once their results are declared,” said Fernandes.
Rajendra Shinde, principal, St Xavier’s College, Dhobi Talao, said that lectures will not begin for HSC students who have taken admissions. “We will wait for CBSE and ISC students. There will be a separate list for them after their results are declared,” said Shinde.
With 40% of seats reserved for class12 CBSE and ISC students, Pooja Ramchandani, principal, HR College, Churchgate, said they will start their academic year only after all seats are filled. “We can start classes if all seats for smaller courses like BVOC (Bachelor of Vocation) are filled since there are usually no takers from other board students. But for other large courses such as BCom, BAF, and BMS that are popular among CBSE and ISC students, it will be unfair for us to start teaching before the non-state board students are enrolled,” said Ramchandani.
T A Shiware, director of education, Wilson College, said that classes will commence after all HSC students have been enrolled post the third list. “Each year, Mumbai University sets aside 20% of its seats, or 12 seats per course, for students who haven’t been able to move forward with admission to degree-granting institutions because they are still awaiting their board results. We will accommodate non-state board students under this reservation, and they can join their counterparts from state-board,” said Shiware.
Principal Anushree Lokur said a review will be held next week on starting the academic year before any decision is taken. With non-state board students making up less than 5% in first-year degree courses, Birla College, Kalyan is also yet to make a decision on starting the new academic year for students from the HSC board. “Since CBSE has asked UGC (University Grants Commission) to direct universities not to go ahead with the admission process, we are awaiting instructions from Mumbai University. We will have a meeting to review the situation,” said Naresh Chandra, director (education), BK Birla College, Kalyan.
Car controversy latest irritant in ties between SP and SBSP
A controversy has erupted over a car gifted purportedly by the Samajwadi Party to Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar. The car controversy came to the fore on Thursday amid protracted uncertainty over the alliance between the parties. A section of the media on Thursday reported that the SP had gifted a Fortuner car to Rajbhar. There was a similar car controversy last month when the Mahan Dal split with the SP.
Three more accused arrested over 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Kanpur
The Special Investigation Team on Thursday arrested three more accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots of Kanpur. Those arrested on Thursday included Ram Pal, 67, brother of three-time corporator Kailash Pal and key accused in the murder of seven people of a family in Dabauli. Ram Pal allegedly accompanied his brother in murdering Vishakha Singh, his wife Simran Kaur, daughter Gurbachan Kaur and four sons. SIT had arrested Kailash Pal three days ago.
Free booster shots: Housing societies request BMC to arrange camps
Mumbai Within 24 hours of the Centre announcing free booster shots for citizens between the 18-60 age group for 75 days from July 15, the ward offices of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation have started receiving requests from residential housing societies to hold vaccination camps in their premises. On Thursday, the state cabinet also decided to implement Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav which will kickstart from July 15.
Murmu in town, BJP hints at getting more Oppn votes
Mumbai After Uddhav Thackeray was arm-twisted into supporting NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, the BJP claimed that it would gather more votes for her from the opposition Congress and Nationalist Congress Party too. Murmu, who was visiting Mumbai on Thursday as part of her campaign trail, decided not to call on the Shiv Sena chief at Matoshree, which raised a few eyebrows. Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Chief minister Shinde were also present.
Unlicensed pet breeding centres to be shut down in U.P. capital
The Lucknow Municipal Corporation has planned action against unlicensed pet breeding centres mushrooming in different areas of the city. “Many people are running breeding centres without permission. They don't have any knowledge and don't fit into the parameters required for running a breeding centre. Many such centres sell ferocious breeds without training the masters and the dogs. All such centres in the city will be closed down,” said director, animal welfare, LMC, Dr Arvind Rao.
