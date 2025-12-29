MPCB shuts 4 RMC plants, fines 37 others

Mumbai: Even as parts of the city remained wrapped in haze on Sunday, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) swung into action to address concerns around worsening air quality and pollution. The MPCB ordered the closure of four ready mix concrete (RMC) plants and collected fines worth ₹1.87 crore from 37 others, while the BMC inspected major construction sites and reviewed pollution mitigation measures. Parts of the city remained wrapped in haze on Sunday (Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)

“We are reviewing the city’s air quality on a daily basis and have formed flying squads to check if establishments are complying with prescribed regulations,” said MPCB member secretary M Devender Singh.

Though the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 4pm on Sunday stood at 132, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI in many parts of the city was poor, with PM10 and ozone being the major pollutants. Kandivali West recorded an AQI of 221, placing it in the poor category, while the AQI in Chembur and Ghatkopar was 183 and 151, respectively.

MPCB officials said a special review meeting was held by chairman Siddhesh Kadam earlier this week for implementing pollution mitigation measures, wherein it was decided that strict action would be taken against RMC plants that do not comply with prescribed regulations.

“Accordingly, we formed four special inspection teams for Mumbai and two for Navi Mumbai. These teams will continue to inspect RMC plants in the city and initiate strict action where necessary,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

On Sunday, additional municipal commissioner (eastern suburbs) Avinash Dhakne also conducted on-site inspections of major construction projects in the K-East and H-East wards. He was accompanied by the assistant commissioner of K-East ward Nitin Shukla, the assistant commissioner of H-West ward Mridula Ande and officials from various departments.

“During the inspection, checks were conducted to ensure that pollution mitigation measures are implemented and our staff stays motivated,” said Dhakne.

The BMC team on Sunday inspected the bullet train project site, the new high court project site, the area around Panbai School and adjoining roads, and the service road at Kherwadi junction, officials said. The team reviewed cleanliness, dust control measures, and traffic management at the sites and special instructions were issued to take extra precautions in densely populated areas and areas with schools.

“Compliance at the bullet train project site was satisfactory. But beyond the barricades, we found muck and soil and directed the contractors to take adequate measures,” said a BMC official who was part of the inspection team.

Strict action would be taken against contractors and agencies found violating rules, the official noted.

As part of efforts to address pollution, water is being sprinkled daily at construction sites, green nets are being used to cover construction materials, and roads are being mechanically cleaned, officials said.