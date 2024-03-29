MPCB tightens biomedical waste disposal norms

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) issued new guidelines on biomedical waste management, prompted by the findings of a performance audit on the Common Bio-medical Waste Treatment Facility (CBWTF) across the state by IIT Bombay. HT Image

As per guidelines, a Health Care Facility (HCF) needs to be registered with an MPCB-operated CBWTF in its vicinity. The new guidelines will be in force from April 1.

In the audit of 30 CBWTFs, MPCB found that HCFs such as hospitals, nursing homes, and clinics, are not adhering to the Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules of 2016. A major concern highlighted by the audit is the acceptance of non-segregated biomedical waste by CBWTFs, which poses serious risks to public health and environmental safety.

As per the statement issued by MPCB, HCFs are mandated to segregate biomedical waste such as human anatomical waste, animal anatomical waste, chemical liquid waste, and laboratory waste, among others, at source as per the category mentioned in Scheduled I of the Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules 2016.

As per the guidelines, HCFs will handover the segregated biomedical waste through barcoding bags for efficient tracking and management bio bio-medical waste. Non-compliance with the prescribed rules and guidelines will result in immediate legal action against HCFs.