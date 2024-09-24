Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Sep 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MSRDC to redevelop Korba Mithagar slums in Wadala

ByYogesh Naik
Sep 24, 2024 07:20 AM IST

The Maharashtra government has tasked MSRDC with redeveloping Korba Mithagar slums in Wadala, inviting tenders for design consultants amid ongoing SRA projects.

After kickstarting the redevelopment of Ramabai Colony in Ghatkopar through the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the state government has assigned the task of redeveloping the Korba Mithagar slums at Wadala to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

HT Image
HT Image

On Monday, the MSRDC invited tenders to appoint consultants for the redevelopment designs. “Many government corporations like CIDCO (City And Industrial Development Corporation Of Maharashtra), MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation), MMRDA and MSRDC have been asked to complete SRA projects that are stuck. We have been asked to complete 46 projects with 27,000 hutments. Korba Mithagar is one of them,” said MSRDC managing director Anil Gaikwad.

Local MLA Kalidas Kolambkar added that while some parts of Dharavi have been developed and buildings have been constructed, there are no buildings in Korba Mithagar. The area was once controlled by underworld don Varadarajan Mudaliar.

NCP Mumbai vice president Milind Yavatkar said, “This patch from Wadala East to Bhakti Park was earlier salt pan land and is also called Sangam Nagar. These salt pans started getting encroached after the 1992 riots. There are many political leaders who try to control the area and many builders who want to make a fast buck.”

Yavatkar added that the redevelopment of the Korba Mithagar slums has been planned very properly. There are many tracts that were owned by central government, which could lead to clashes between the state and the centre over ownership of the land, he said.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On