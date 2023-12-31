MU approves new curriculum for over 100 subjects in preparation for four-year degree courses

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai (MU) has taken a step towards the implementation of four-year degree courses from the academic year 2024-25 by approving new curriculam for more than 100 subjects in BA, BSc, and BCom across its 812 non-autonomous colleges. Following the New Education Policy (NEP) guidelines, MU aims to offer innovative, multidimensional, flexible, employment-oriented, and skill-enhancing educational opportunities. HT Image

MU has already granted this privilege to the majority of its 42 autonomous colleges, MU extended the approval to non-autonomous colleges, aligning with the NEP guidelines. The comprehensive curriculum and credit scheme, designed for humanities, commerce, and science disciplines, received the stamp of approval from MU’s academic council.

Ravindra Kulkarni, vice-chancellor of MU, highlighted the step-by-step implementation of NEP, stating, “In the last three academic council meetings, we approved the new curriculum for more than 100 subjects for major choices. Currently, curriculum approval is granted for the first two semesters, with plans to gradually approve curricula for the remaining semesters.”

The four-year degree courses for BSc, BCom, and BA, slated to begin in the academic year 2024-25, follow recommendations from the Ravindra Kulkarni Committee report, University Grants Commission guidelines, and relevant government directives. MU’s approach aims to provide students with flexible and skill-enhancing educational opportunities.

“Presently MU approved courses of 12 credits we need to go way ahead to achieve the successful implementation of four-year degree courses. MU had formed a cluster of colleges to decentralise the implementation process. Each cluster will be headed by a ‘lead college,’ responsible for the quality enhancement of member colleges,” he said. “The structure encourages colleges within a cluster to collectively design courses, promoting a multidisciplinary approach to learning and enabling resource-sharing.” Two types of clusters have been established: one for engineering colleges and another for traditional courses.

To address the upcoming challenges, VC Kulkarni outlined a sensitisation plan, utilising 10 teams to educate affiliated colleges and assist in successful implementation.