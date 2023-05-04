Home / Cities / Mumbai News / With final semester in six days, MU yet to release exam schedule for masters in journalism

With final semester in six days, MU yet to release exam schedule for masters in journalism

ByHT Correspondent
May 04, 2023 12:50 AM IST

Mumbai: The students of MA in communication and journalism (MCJ) from the University of Mumbai (MU) are still waiting for their detailed fourth-semester exam schedule though the official date of commencement of the examination is May 9.

“Given that our examinations are less than a week away, why hasn’t the timetable been published,” a student questioned.

A fourth-semester student said that the timetable serves as a guide for last-minute preparations. “We revisit each subject afterwards so that we can read through the first exam’s materials one last time the day before it is scheduled,” he added. “However, neither the first nor the second paper is clear as of right now.”

Meanwhile, students, who gave their third-semester exams in December 2022, are still awaiting their results. Students questioned how they would determine if they needed to take the ATKT exam or not without results.

As per the university officials, “The assessment of the third semester is over and the result-making process is going on. The results and the detailed timetable will be announced very soon.”

