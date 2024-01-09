close_game
MU releases 72-degree exam results in 30 Days

MU releases 72-degree exam results in 30 Days

Jan 09, 2024

The University of Mumbai has released results for 72-degree exams within 30 days, ahead of the mandated 45-day timeframe, thanks to new examination processes.

MUMBAI: The University of Mumbai has released results for 72-degree examinations, including BA, BCom, BSc, and BPharm, within 30 days from the winter session. This accomplishment, 15 days ahead of the mandated 45-day timeframe per the Maharashtra Public University Act, 2016, is credited to recent enhancements in the examination process, notably the use of information stickers on answer sheets.

In response to challenges faced during the summer session, the university introduced proactive measures for the winter session, such as a computer-based evaluation system (On-Screen Marking) and information stickers containing essential details. With 6,78,184 answer sheets evaluated out of 7,94,312 received, and the cooperation of 68,657 teachers, the University successfully adhered to the timeline for 72 out of 75 exams held in October and November 2023. Results for over 1 lakh students have been released within the stipulated time, with assurances that the remaining exams will follow suit.

