MU sends wrong question paper for LLB exam

Mumbai: In yet another instance of glaring administrative lapses at the University of Mumbai (MU), LLB students appearing for their fifth semester examination on Monday received an outdated question paper, causing much confusion across affiliated colleges. The error was rectified 30 minutes later, with the university issuing the correct question paper and granting students additional time to complete the exam. Representational image

The exam for the ‘Labour Law and Industrial Relations – II’ paper began at 9:30am on Tuesday. Shortly after it commenced, some colleges reported that the question paper distributed among examinees was based on the old syllabus, said university officials.

Upon verification, the university confirmed that the question paper had indeed been set according to the old curriculum. The exam department then closed the link to the incorrect paper and dispatched the correct version to all centres. Colleges were informed via phone, and students were granted an additional 30 minutes to complete the revised paper.

Senate member Pradeep Sawant criticised the glaring lapse, saying, “This is yet another example of the ongoing confusion within the examination department. Despite repeated demands for a joint meeting to address these issues, the administration continues to remain indifferent.”

The director and controller of examinations must accept moral responsibility for the blunder and resign, said Sawant.