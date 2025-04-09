Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MU sends wrong question paper for LLB exam

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 09, 2025 08:48 AM IST

Senate member Pradeep Sawant criticised the glaring lapse, saying, “This is yet another example of the ongoing confusion within the examination department”

Mumbai: In yet another instance of glaring administrative lapses at the University of Mumbai (MU), LLB students appearing for their fifth semester examination on Monday received an outdated question paper, causing much confusion across affiliated colleges. The error was rectified 30 minutes later, with the university issuing the correct question paper and granting students additional time to complete the exam.

Representational image
Representational image

The exam for the ‘Labour Law and Industrial Relations – II’ paper began at 9:30am on Tuesday. Shortly after it commenced, some colleges reported that the question paper distributed among examinees was based on the old syllabus, said university officials.

Upon verification, the university confirmed that the question paper had indeed been set according to the old curriculum. The exam department then closed the link to the incorrect paper and dispatched the correct version to all centres. Colleges were informed via phone, and students were granted an additional 30 minutes to complete the revised paper.

Senate member Pradeep Sawant criticised the glaring lapse, saying, “This is yet another example of the ongoing confusion within the examination department. Despite repeated demands for a joint meeting to address these issues, the administration continues to remain indifferent.”

The director and controller of examinations must accept moral responsibility for the blunder and resign, said Sawant.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / MU sends wrong question paper for LLB exam
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On