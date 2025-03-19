Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MU student alleges examiner did not check half of the answers

ByNiraj Pandit
Mar 19, 2025 08:18 AM IST

A third-year law student at the University of Mumbai (MU) has alleged that five out of 10 answers in one of his semester-five examination papers were not checked by the examiner. As a result, no marks were given for these answers and he failed in the subject, with a score of 20.5 marks.

MUMBAI: A third-year law student at the University of Mumbai (MU), Kuldeep Saroj, has alleged that five out of 10 answers in one of his semester-five examination papers were not checked by the examiner. As a result, no marks were given for these answers and he failed in the BNSS (Bharatiya Nagrik Surkasha Sanhita, 2023) subject, with a score of 20.5 marks.

Mumbai University
Mumbai University

Since then, he has been struggling to get the answer sheet reviewed for over a month now, leaving him in a state of uncertainty on whether to appear for the upcoming ATKT (Allowed to Keep Terms) examination, scheduled for April 4, or not.

Saroj appeared for his semester-five exams in December 2024 and received his results on February 13. Shocked by the low marks in the BNSS paper, he immediately applied for a photocopy and revaluation of his answer sheet. “When I received the copy, I found that five answers had not been checked by the examiner. I immediately approached the examination department on February 17, but despite multiple visits, I received no response,” Saroj said.

Thereafter, Saroj wrote directly to the director of Examination and Evaluation Department, seeking urgent intervention. “After my letter, I was directed to a concerned officer. When I requested her to expedite the process, as I need to decide about my ATKT exam, she informed me that she couldn’t confirm when my revaluation would be completed,” he said.

His peers as well as other students are now urging the university to address the issue quickly, as further delay could seriously impact Saroj’s academic progress. Saroj further revealed that he had encountered a similar issue in another subject, Civil Procedure Code, 1908 and Limitation Act, 1963, as well. “Although I passed, I expected higher marks. When I checked the photocopy, I found that one answer had gone unchecked. However, my main concern remains the BNSS paper, where I have failed,” he said.

An MU official stated that revaluation is under process and they will declare the result once it is completed.

This is not the first time MU’s examination department has come under scrutiny. In October last year, HT reported a similar case where Advocate Sachin Adkar, an M.Phil student, alleged that officials had deliberately altered his marks to ensure he failed. The case is currently under judicial review.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On