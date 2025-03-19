MU student alleges examiner did not check half of the answers

MUMBAI: A third-year law student at the University of Mumbai (MU), Kuldeep Saroj, has alleged that five out of 10 answers in one of his semester-five examination papers were not checked by the examiner. As a result, no marks were given for these answers and he failed in the BNSS (Bharatiya Nagrik Surkasha Sanhita, 2023) subject, with a score of 20.5 marks. Mumbai University

Since then, he has been struggling to get the answer sheet reviewed for over a month now, leaving him in a state of uncertainty on whether to appear for the upcoming ATKT (Allowed to Keep Terms) examination, scheduled for April 4, or not.

Saroj appeared for his semester-five exams in December 2024 and received his results on February 13. Shocked by the low marks in the BNSS paper, he immediately applied for a photocopy and revaluation of his answer sheet. “When I received the copy, I found that five answers had not been checked by the examiner. I immediately approached the examination department on February 17, but despite multiple visits, I received no response,” Saroj said.

Thereafter, Saroj wrote directly to the director of Examination and Evaluation Department, seeking urgent intervention. “After my letter, I was directed to a concerned officer. When I requested her to expedite the process, as I need to decide about my ATKT exam, she informed me that she couldn’t confirm when my revaluation would be completed,” he said.

His peers as well as other students are now urging the university to address the issue quickly, as further delay could seriously impact Saroj’s academic progress. Saroj further revealed that he had encountered a similar issue in another subject, Civil Procedure Code, 1908 and Limitation Act, 1963, as well. “Although I passed, I expected higher marks. When I checked the photocopy, I found that one answer had gone unchecked. However, my main concern remains the BNSS paper, where I have failed,” he said.

An MU official stated that revaluation is under process and they will declare the result once it is completed.

This is not the first time MU’s examination department has come under scrutiny. In October last year, HT reported a similar case where Advocate Sachin Adkar, an M.Phil student, alleged that officials had deliberately altered his marks to ensure he failed. The case is currently under judicial review.