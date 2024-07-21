MU to establish 15 new colleges to focus on skill-based education

Mumbai: In response to the growing demand for skill-based courses, the University of Mumbai (MU) has proposed to establish 15 new colleges for the academic year 2025-26. Of these, 13 will focus on skill-based education, one will be a traditional course, one will be a conventional college, and one applied course. HT Image

MU’s Annual Comprehensive Plan, prepared under the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, was approved by the special senate meeting held on Saturday. Out of the 15 colleges proposed three will be in Thane district in Diva, Advali, Dhokali, and Bhiwandi Padgha. Similarly, three colleges in Raigad district at Pen Vadkhal, Roha Nagothane, and Murud Raigad; two colleges in Ratnagiri district in Mandangad and Dapoli Nagar Panchayat Area; two colleges in Sindhudurg district at Kankavali and Vengurla Parule; three colleges in at Kelve Mahim, Vasai Nalasopara, and Vikramgad Bandhanm, in Palghar. Additionally, 1 traditional college at Bhiwandi and 1 applied college at Gawdevi Dongri Andheri.

During the senate meeting, members voiced concerns about the administration of MU’s examination section, which has been the subject of student complaints due to delays in issuing mark sheets, confusion in question papers, and delays in sending hall tickets and timetables. Sakharam Dakhore, a senate member, emphasised that students have been affected by these issues for the past few months, sparking a wider discussion among the members. The university administration addressed these concerns.

Dakhore suggested that hall tickets should be distributed at least 10 days before the examination. Additionally, members highlighted issues with incorrect question papers being sent for exams in arts, commerce, and science streams.

Pooja Roundle, director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation, attempted to address these concerns but stated that further investigation would be conducted due to time constraints.

The delay in issuing mark sheets and results was another major topic of discussion. Members pointed out that the third-semester results of the MA English programme were still pending even as the fourth-semester exams were conducted. This issue also affected other subjects, including psychology, computer science, and marks improvement tests. The university administration assured the members that all inquiries would be conducted, and immediate measures would be taken to resolve the issues.

Concerns over environmental studies as an optional subject

Another issue raised in the meeting by Professors Jagannath Khembhav and Hanmantrao Sutar was about offering environmental studies as an optional subject in the new credit system designed by MU as per the New Education Policy (NEP). Both professors pointed out that as per the Supreme Court order, the University Grants Commission (UGC) made environmental studies a compulsory subject.

Professor Ravindra Kulkarni, vice-chancellor of MU, assured the senate that necessary changes will be made to offer the subject mandatorily again.