MUHS goes online for answer sheet assessment

Mumbai: The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) will assess answer sheets online from this academic year. Last year, the university, which has close to 536 medical colleges under it, introduced online evaluation of answer sheets for some courses. It found that the online mode helped significantly reduce the chances of errors and help declare results on time. HT Image

Lieutenant General Dr Madhuri Kanitkar (retd), the vice-chancellor of MUHS, said, “Last year, on a pilot basis, we conducted an online assessment of certain answer sheets and it was observed that it was a more viable option. We have now decided to implement online assessment in all the courses from this academic year.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The new pattern of assessment of answer sheets is on the lines of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in Karnataka, said MUHS officials. They had visited the university before conducting the pilot run.

According to MUHS, by going online, they will be able to declare the results within two weeks as compared to the standard 1.5 months. “An agency has been appointed to provide the software,” said a MUHS official, who added that a digital evaluation centre is being established in every medical college along with an examination coordinator who will scan the answer sheets.

“These centres are under CCTV surveillance. Once the professor starts assessing answer sheets after logging in, they will get an OTP on their phone that will record all steps involved with the assessments,” added the official.

Every year, MUHS conducts eight faculty examinations that are given by 70,000 to 80,000 students, which means every season, a medical professor assesses around 3.50 lakh answer sheets. “Thousands of exams are conducted every year. The benefit of having an online assessment is be the results won’t get delayed. Also, the software sends alerts if the assessor has missed checking an answer,” said the official.