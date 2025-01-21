Menu Explore
Mulund cooperative society committee members barred for denial of documents

ByAteeq Shaikh
Jan 21, 2025 07:22 AM IST

Mumbai: A ruling has dismissed Sachin Cooperative Housing Society's chairman, secretary, and treasurer for denying document requests, barring them from elections for five years.

Mumbai: Denying essential documents such as audit report, conveyance documents, survey reports etc. to the members of a cooperative housing society can have severe consequences, including dismissal of managing committee members and a ban on their participation in future elections. A recent ruling by the Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Housing Societies underscores the seriousness of such violations.

Mulund cooperative society committee members barred for denial of documents
Mulund cooperative society committee members barred for denial of documents

In a landmark order, the chairman, secretary, and treasurer of Sachin Cooperative Housing Society Limited, located on Mithagar Road in Mulund East, were removed from their positions and barred from contesting society elections for the next five years. The decision followed complaints from a member, Sadanand Manekar, who alleged non-compliance with requests for financial documents.

Manekar had formally sought copies of the society’s books of accounts for the fiscal year 2023-24, including receipts and disbursements, profit and loss statements, the balance sheet, the audit report, conveyance documents, survey reports, expenditure records, and permissions related to the survey. His requests were made in writing and via email.

Although the managing committee assured him that the documents would be provided promptly, Manekar did not receive them within the mandated 45-day period. Even after 90 days, the requested details remained unavailable. During a special general body meeting, the committee claimed the documents had been provided but alleged that Manekar had not paid the required charges for photocopies. However, Manekar refuted this claim, stating that no documents had been shared.

Under Section 154 B(8) of the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act, 1960, members have the right to inspect society documents free of charge. If photocopies are required, members must pay a prescribed fee. The chairman later claimed that 156 pages had been provided to Manekar, and a payment of 780 was pending. However, the society demanded 1,000 for providing the copies, which led to further disagreements and escalation of the issue.

The matter was eventually brought before the Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Housing Societies (T Ward). Upon investigation, Deputy Registrar MB Mhaske found that the managing committee had failed to fulfil its obligation to provide the requested documents. Consequently, an order was issued to dismiss the chairman, secretary, and treasurer from their posts and disqualify them from contesting society elections for five years.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
