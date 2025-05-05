Mumbai: 28,814 cab, auto drivers may lose licences for trip refusals

The Mumbai traffic police have started the process of suspending the driving licences of more than 28,800 taxi and autorickshaw drivers for refusing to take passengers on short-distance trips, officials said on Monday. Mumbai traffic started the process of suspending the driving licences of taxi and autorickshaw drivers(Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)

A special drive was carried out by the traffic wing of Mumbai Police between April 18 and May 2 to take action against drivers breaking traffic rules, according to a PTI news agency report.

During the drive, a total of 48,417 taxi and autorickshaw drivers were issued challans (penalty receipts) for various violations, a senior official said.

Some drivers were reportedly found operating vehicles without wearing proper uniforms or not carrying valid permits, badges, or registration papers. Others were penalised for refusing short trips or carrying more passengers than allowed.

As a result of these offences, action was taken against 48,417 drivers, and fines amounting to ₹40.25 lakh were collected.

The process to suspend the driving licences of 28,814 taxi and autorickshaw drivers — specifically for denying short-distance fares — is now underway, the official added.