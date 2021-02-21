Mumbai: 9 arrested for posing as cops, robbing 12 crore

Vile Parle police arrested nine people for allegedly robbing ₹12 crore from two persons at a five-star hotel in Vile Parle. The accused posed as police officers and under the pretext of a raid, “seized” the cash and escaped from the hotel.

Manjunath Shinge, deputy commissioner of police, zone 8, confirmed the development but refused to divulge details as the accused are being interrogated and efforts are on to recover the stolen cash.

A police officer said that victims had come from outside the city and were staying in the hotel in Vile Parle (East). The two were waiting for some other people who are in hawala transactions as wanted to send ₹12 crore to someone in Canada through hawala.

On February 17, two people undertaking hawala transactions visited them. While the cash was being counted for hawala transactions, four people posing as police personnel barged into the room around 4pm, said the officer.

“Under the pretext of a police raid, the four accused seized the cash. They told the four people in the room that the money in their possession has been obtained through illegal activities and hence was seized. After some discussions, the fake policemen agreed to a settlement against some monetary consideration,” said a senior police officer.

The victims later learnt that they were imposters.

Anand Ingale, 29, alerted local police about the incident. Ingle is a labour contractor and a social activist. The police registered an offence and multiple police teams swung into action. Enquiry revealed that the policemen had showed their (fake) identity cards while entering the hotel.

“Based on the leads obtained from the enquiry with hotels staff and CCTV footage, police zeroed in on some suspects and on Friday arrested nine accused who reportedly admitted their involvement in the robbery,” said the police officer.

Police booked all the nine people under sections 392 (robbery), 170 (personating public servant) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. A local court has remanded them in police custody.