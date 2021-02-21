Mumbai: 9 arrested for posing as cops, robbing ₹12 crore
Vile Parle police arrested nine people for allegedly robbing ₹12 crore from two persons at a five-star hotel in Vile Parle. The accused posed as police officers and under the pretext of a raid, “seized” the cash and escaped from the hotel.
Manjunath Shinge, deputy commissioner of police, zone 8, confirmed the development but refused to divulge details as the accused are being interrogated and efforts are on to recover the stolen cash.
A police officer said that victims had come from outside the city and were staying in the hotel in Vile Parle (East). The two were waiting for some other people who are in hawala transactions as wanted to send ₹12 crore to someone in Canada through hawala.
On February 17, two people undertaking hawala transactions visited them. While the cash was being counted for hawala transactions, four people posing as police personnel barged into the room around 4pm, said the officer.
“Under the pretext of a police raid, the four accused seized the cash. They told the four people in the room that the money in their possession has been obtained through illegal activities and hence was seized. After some discussions, the fake policemen agreed to a settlement against some monetary consideration,” said a senior police officer.
The victims later learnt that they were imposters.
Anand Ingale, 29, alerted local police about the incident. Ingle is a labour contractor and a social activist. The police registered an offence and multiple police teams swung into action. Enquiry revealed that the policemen had showed their (fake) identity cards while entering the hotel.
“Based on the leads obtained from the enquiry with hotels staff and CCTV footage, police zeroed in on some suspects and on Friday arrested nine accused who reportedly admitted their involvement in the robbery,” said the police officer.
Police booked all the nine people under sections 392 (robbery), 170 (personating public servant) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. A local court has remanded them in police custody.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai reports 897 new Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kausa, Mumbra see poor response to Covid vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhiwandi building collapse: 5 months on, families still living in hope
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teaching quality, lack of job behind rise in vacant private engineering seats: Experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rescue operations on to relocate crocodile from Navi Mumbai pond
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
There is undeclared Emergency in India: Sanjay Raut on Disha Ravi arrest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra sees over 6,000 Covid-19 cases for second day in a row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sanpada school cancels offline classes as Navi Mumbai civic body steps in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Police to get gangster Ravi Pujari’s custody on Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra BJP chief draws flak for claiming PM Modi made Kalam prez
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navi Mumbai civic body to take strict action, impose fines against those not following Covid norms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: 9 arrested for posing as cops, robbing ₹12 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
University of Mumbai schedules PG exams 6 weeks after course begins
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Sameer Khan denied bail in narcotics case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Mayor demands police action BMC marshals being manhandled at Juhu beach
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox