Mumbai: After Class 10 results, CBSE students now worry about junior college admissions

Results of Class 10 students from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may have brought cheer to students across the country, but for several students in Mumbai, the anxiety is far from over. While a large number of students have already confirmed their admissions to Class 11 in the same board, those interested in opting for junior colleges need to clear another hurdle — the common entrance test (CET) to be conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on August 21.

“More than the Class 10 results, most of us are more anxious about the CET because the state board plans to conduct exam based on the state board syllabus. There’s a vast difference in what we are taught in CBSE and what is taught by the state board, so it is unfair to force non-state board students to appear for a test based on a syllabus alien to us,” said Richa Chaturvedi, a CBSE Class 10 student who scored 93%.

This year, Class 10 board exams across several school education boards had to be scrapped due to rising Covid-19 cases. Results for the Class 10 batch was instead based on students’ performance in Class 9 and 10 combined.

According to a circular released by the state board last month, an optional CET will be based completely on the Maharashtra state board Class 10 syllabus. It will be a 100 marks multiple choice question format exam held over two hours. The exam will have questions from four subjects including English, Mathematics, Science and Social Sciences, each carrying 25% weightage in the test.

In May, a Class 10 ICSE student approached the Bombay high court seeking help in this matter. The student’s petition points out the ‘bias’ against students of other boards and the added stress for students, therefore. After hearing the students petition, the court last month asked the Maharashtra state board to consider conducting the CET taking into to account the syllabus of ICSE and CBSE boards as well. The board recently sought opinions from experts on this matter and a final decision is pending still.

“Most CBSE Class 10 students in our school have already opted to continue studying in the same school for Class 11 as well. While many are still keen to opt for junior colleges, it is unfair to expect them to prepare for a CET based on state board syllabus. The syllabus was made public very recently, giving students very little time to prepare for the same,” said the head mistress of a suburban school on condition of anonymity. She said that most students are still hoping for a positive response from the Bombay HC regarding the entrance exam. “There needs to be an end to the ambiguity and only the state board can bring clarity,” she added.