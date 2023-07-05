Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Got over 7 disqualification petitions from both sides of NCP: Narwekar

Mumbai: Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar on Tuesday said that he has received more than seven disqualification petitions from both the sides of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after the split in the party. He added that the decision will be taken as per the Supreme Court ruling and the set rules of the state legislature.

The decision over the disqualification of the MLAs from Shiv Sena will also be taken within a reasonable time by ensuring that there was no ‘miscarriage of justice’, Narwekar said.

“In a recent ruling related to the disqualification of the Shiv Sena MLAs after the split in the party last year, the SC has issued guidelines. Our office has received about seven petitions, which will come to me with the appropriate notings on them. The decision over it will be taken in a reasonable time,” he said.

“The apex court has said that the right to issue the whip was with the political party (and not the legislative party) and the decision over the applicability of the whip be decided. The appointment and issuance of the whip will be with the real political party and the decision will be taken accordingly. We will also look at the party’s constitution and the provisions in it while taking the decisions (over disqualification and whip),” he said.

