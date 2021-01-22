Mumbai auto driver sentenced to life for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl
A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act court on Wednesday sentenced a 34-year-old autorickshaw driver to life imprisonment for abducting and sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl at Aarey Milk Colony in 2015.
The minor had suffered around 27 injuries and had to undergo multiple surgeries.
Special judge Bharti Kale convicted the driver, Shiv Kumar, alias Shiva Rana, under relevant provisions of the Pocso Act, and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of ₹50,000, of which ₹40,000 is to be paid to the victim as compensation.
According to the prosecution’s case, on March 1, 2015, the victim had gone to buy milk near her house, and while returning home, she met the accused.
The girl in her testimony told the court that Rana approached her saying he was known to her father and would drop her home. The girl said the accused forced her to sit on his lap while he drove the three-wheeler.
The minor soon realised that the accused was taking her to some unknown area, and she started crying and shouting. The accused slapped her and took her to a secluded spot in Aarey Colony, and sexually assaulted her in his auto. Kumar left the child bleeding with several injuries on her private parts.
A biker spotted the girl and took her to the police station. Officers traced her parents, and they took her to a hospital.
Public prosecutor Geeta Sharma pointed out that the medical report showed that the girl suffered around 27 injuries and was in the hospital for over three months. The prosecution examined 29 witnesses, including the victim’s parents and doctors.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Would like to be Maharashtra CM someday: State NCP chief and minister Jayant Patil
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Go beyond party lines, meet PM on Maratha quota, Belgaum issue and GST dues: Maharashtra CM to state MPs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wednesday’s active Covid-19 case count was Mumbai’s lowest in 7 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tribal tehsil has higher Covid-19 positivity rate than Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra goes past 2 million Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai man duped of ₹10 lakh by a social media friend
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra announces HSC, SSC examination dates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra farmers to march to Raj Bhavan on Monday, will be joined by Sharad Pawar, Aaditya Thackeray, Balasaheb Thorat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCB busts private drug lab in Mumbai, two arrested with drug haul, cash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai businessman held in GST fraud worth ₹314 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai auto driver sentenced to life for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhandara hospital fire: 3 terminated from service, 3 suspended
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai actor booked for rape of stepmother, theft
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New panel on Mumbai Metro a farce, Maharashtra govt creating false narrative on Aarey, says Fadnavis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Do you know your corporator, citizens ask ahead of Mumbai civic body polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox