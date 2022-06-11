Mumbai, Bhiwandi police issue summons to Nupur Sharma
Mumbai Mumbai’s Pydhonie police station has summoned Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) suspended national spokesperson Nupur Sharma to appear before the police on June 25 to record her statement in connection with her alleged objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammed during a news channel debate.
Meanwhile, the Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Saturday met several representatives of the Muslim community and requested them to maintain peace and assured action in the matter as per law.
“We have summoned her to record her statement,” confirmed a senior police officer.
The summons has been sent via post. The Pydhonie police had registered a case in the matter on May 29 after a complaint by Joint Secretary of Mumbai Wing of Raza Academy, Irfan Shaikh, who said he was hurt after seeing the comments on a TV debate
The police registered an FIR on charges of hurting religious feelings, promoting enmity and causing public mischief against Sharma.
Earlier on June 7, the Mumbra Police in Thane had also summoned Sharma to join investigations on June 22.
The Bhiwandi police also issued summons to Nupur Sharma and asked her to be present in the police station in the coming days, the police said.
Chetan Kakde, senior police inspector of Bhoiwada police station said, “We have issued summons to her recently, asking her to present herself for inquiries at the police station. The date of the summons cannot be disclosed due to security reasons.”
The Bhiwandi police, on May 30, registered an FIR against Sharma.
Meanwhile, top cop Pandey on Saturday held a meeting with several representatives and Maulanas from muslim community on the issue. Pandey requested the community to maintain peace and assured them action against Sharma as per law.
“We had two demands, one was to arrest Sharma and second was to give a clear message so that in future people don’t disturb the communal harmony in the country. The commissioner sounded positive to us and assured us of all co-operation,” said
Maulana Abdul Jabbar Azmi Mahirul Qadri, the imam of Hindustani Masjid at Byculla.
Representatives from various mosques and leaders of Sunni Jamiatul Ulama, All India Masjid Council, Sunni Masjid E-Bilal, Hari Masjid, Madanpura, Nagpada, Minara Masjid and Juma Masjid attended the meeting.
“The commissioner requested us to maintain peace and asked for our cooperation. He told us that the Mumbai Police were the first to register a case in the matter and will surely take action as per law soon,” said Maulana Abdul Rahim from Sunni Masjid E-Bilal, Nagpada.
