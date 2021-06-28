Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai: Bizman arrested in Rs17.51-cr cheating case
Mumbai: Bizman arrested in Rs17.51-cr cheating case

The economic offences wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has arrested a businessman, who along with his associates allegedly cheated 45 exporters from the city and other parts of the country to the tune of 17
By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 11:52 PM IST

The economic offences wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has arrested a businessman, who along with his associates allegedly cheated 45 exporters from the city and other parts of the country to the tune of 17.51 crore. The accused, Durgaprasad Kuna, 43, is one of the directors of a Dubai-based company, which joined hands with other companies in importing onions, coconut, fruits from Indian companies by paying 30% in advance. Kuna was arrested by unit five on the complaint of the owner of a Ghatkopar-based import-export company, ASG Industries Pvt Ltd. The complainant had in 2018 sent onions, coconut, pomegranate to Agro Growth Food Stuff Trading LLC, Dubai, after receiving 30% in advance. But later the company defaulted on the payment.

According to the EOW, like Agro Growith Food Stuff Trading LLC, there are two other Dubai-based companies –Badr Ahmed Juma Hussain and OPC Foodstuff Trading LLC – which have indulged in wrongful practices. The three companies have the same modus operandi and cheated 45 businessmen to the tune of USD 2399705.44 (approximately 17.51 crore).

