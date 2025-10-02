Mumbai civic body probes ‘corruption’ in ₹103 cr spent to beautify SoBo

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) vigilance department has issued a reminder notice to A-Ward to submit documents related to alleged corruption in beautification and slum improvement work carried out between 2023-2025 amounting to ₹103 crores. A-Ward covers areas such as Colaba, Cuffe Parade, P’DMello Road, Marine Drive and parts of Ballard Estate. A-Ward covers areas such as Colaba, Cuffe Parade, P’DMello Road, Marine Drive and parts of Ballard Estate. (HT_PRINT)

The vigilance department had issued the first notice to the ward on August 14. The second notice was issued on September 22, subsequent to a preliminary site inspection initiated by the department, acting on a complaint by an RTI activist Santosh Daundkar.

The inspection has uncovered significant irregularities in slum improvement and the execution of the beautification project, record-keeping and alleged financial mismanagement; add to that, missing key documents, dubious work orders and alleged needless constructions.

HT is in possession of a copy of the letter issued by the vigilance department to the ward. The ward was directed to submit a comprehensive, year-wise summary of development works undertaken. Original work order files and all supporting documents were also to be handed for review. The department also cited multiple directives issued by the additional commissioner (July 24, 2025) and the chief engineer (August 14, 2025).

“Although the A-Ward had assured in a letter dated September 1, 2025, that the requested documents would be submitted following the Anant Chaturdashi festival, no such submission has been made to date,” the letter states. Jaydeep More, acting assistant commissioner, A-Ward, however told HT on Wednesday, “I have submitted the documents asked by the vigilance department on September 29.”

Site inspection found fake repair orders at Colaba, incomplete beautification at Badhwar Park, and partial work at a Shivaji memorial, leading to ₹76,594 savings and ₹45,000 penalty. A wider audit of 29 works flagged major irregularities, yielding ₹28.32 lakh savings and ₹12.72 lakh penalties.