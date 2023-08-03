160 BEST bus drivers on wet lease go on flash strike over salary hike

Mumbai: Around 160 Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) remained off the roads on Wednesday as more than 500 bus drivers on wet lease went on a flash strike in Mumbai’s Vikroli, Mulund, and Ghatkopar bus depots to demand a hike in salary. HT Image

According to the BEST spokesperson, 500 private bus operators and employees of Daga Group stopped work and protested. “We shifted the buses from other routes and tried to salvage the situation in the best possible way,” said a BEST spokesperson. “We will levy fines of ₹5,000 per bus per day as long as the strike continues”.

Due to the strike, commuters suffered as there were fewer buses on the road, and BEST shifted some of its bus routes. Sources said more than 20 routes were affected, and that led to crowding at bus stops. “BEST should do something about such sudden strikes. Last year too, there were instances of bus strikes. The idea of the wet lease is not benefitting people,” said Siddesh Desai, a commuter.

The public transport body has not yet disclosed the impact on its services due to the flash strike, but some BEST employees claimed several routes where services were operated with the Daga Group’s buses were affected.

The bus drivers said they are getting poorly paid with salaries of around ₹9000-12000, and at times salaries were also delayed by 2-3 months. They are also demanding better amenities inside bus depots, like the removal of garbage from the premises and other issues.

Last year, BEST cancelled its contract with another wet least operator due to frequent protests by the drivers, the longest-running contract was for more than three months. There were 250 wet lease buses under the MP Group.

BEST ferries more than 33 lakh commuters in Mumbai and neighbouring cities like Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Mira-Bhayander with its fleet of nearly 3,082 buses.

The administration will be scrapping 541 buses from its fleet by the end of this financial year. Their fleet used to be 3,500 buses around 3 years ago.

The undertaking has sought ₹3,419 crore from the BMC to procure 2,237 buses, a letter by the transport authority revealed. They have sought “financial assistance” to purchase these buses in a phased manner.