IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai: Catering company, 4 directors booked for 18-crore VAT default
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Catering company, 4 directors booked for 18-crore VAT default

MRA Marg police has booked Fort-based Cawasji Behramji Catering Services Ltd for allegedly defaulting in payment of 18 crore Value Added Tax (VAT). The case was filed based on a complaint by Maharashtra tax department.
READ FULL STORY
By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:49 PM IST

MRA Marg police has booked Fort-based Cawasji Behramji Catering Services Ltd for allegedly defaulting in payment of 18 crore Value Added Tax (VAT). The case was filed based on a complaint by Maharashtra tax department.

The catering company is known for providing services to overseas clients, and also provide catering and housekeeping services on vessels travelling to high seas. Presently, it’s not functional, said tax department officials.

The police booked the directors of the company — Alfred Michael Arambhan, Aarti Alfred Arambhan, Puja Alfred Arambhan and Nalini Maria Arambhan — on the complaint of Sambhaji Yadav, deputy commissioner, state tax.

Yadav, in his statement to police, stated the firm has an outstanding payment of taxes to the tune of 18.13 crore, including interest and penalty. The department has calculated the tax for non-payment of VAT tax by the company between 2012-13 and 2015-16.

“As per due procedure, the accused company directors were given opportunity to clear the tax dues. The department also followed up matter with them. But on not getting satisfactory response, tax officials decided to initiate prosecution motion against them and issued show-cause notices to the company for the same. Notices were pasted on the company’s Fort office and (the Arambhan) family’s Bandra residence. But the department didn’t receive any response to the notices,” said Yadav.

He added, “After all possible ways of recovering dues were exhausted, we finally lodged a police complaint recently.”

Arambhan Group in an email reply stated that the matter is sub judice. “I am unaware of any FIR that has been registered, thus cannot comment on the same at this stage,” stated Puja Arambhan in the email.

Police registered a case under sections 420 (cheating) 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and section 74 (2) of Maharashtra Value Added Tax Act, 2002 against the four directors.

“The tax department has already produced documents pertaining to the alleged fraud. Soon we would start recording statement of the witnesses and take further lawful action on the accused,” said an officer, requesting anonymity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze was arrested by the NIA on Saturday(PTI)
Assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze was arrested by the NIA on Saturday(PTI)
mumbai news

Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze, grilled for 12 hours, arrested at midnight by NIA

Reported by Neeraj Chauhan, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 01:17 AM IST
Sachin Vaze was placed under arrest minutes before Saturday midnight by a NIA team led by Inspector General (IG) Anil Shukla at the agency’s Mumbai office.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze (Sourced Photo)
Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze (Sourced Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze arrested for bomb found outside Ambani house: NIA

Reported by Neeraj Chauhan | Written by Prashasti Singh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 12:13 AM IST
According to Mansukh Hiran’s widow Vimla Hiran, Vaze, who knew her husband well, was forcing her husband to get arrested in the case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
There will be new non-stop daily flights on Mumbai-Leh, Leh-Srinagar, Srinagar-Mumbai, Hyderabad-Mumbai, Mumbai-Hyderabad, Mumbai-Surat, Surat-Mumbai, Kochi-Pune, and Pune-Kochi routes. (AP)
There will be new non-stop daily flights on Mumbai-Leh, Leh-Srinagar, Srinagar-Mumbai, Hyderabad-Mumbai, Mumbai-Hyderabad, Mumbai-Surat, Surat-Mumbai, Kochi-Pune, and Pune-Kochi routes. (AP)
mumbai news

SpiceJet announces 66 new non-stop domestic flights

By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:56 PM IST
Low-cost carrier SpiceJet on Saturday announced 66 new domestic flights, including five additional non-stop from Pune to Darbhanga, Durgapur, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Varanasi from March 28 to meet the increasing demand for air travel from smaller cities
READ FULL STORY
Close
University of Mumbai. (HT FILE)
University of Mumbai. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

University of Mumbai approves 724-crore budget for 2021-22

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:55 PM IST
The deficit for the 2021-22 academic year stands at 78.53 crore, compared to 66.8 crore from the previous academic year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha. (HT FILE)
BJP MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai Congress demands resignation of BJP Mumbai chief over FIR in flat case

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:54 PM IST
BJP MLA and Mumbai city chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Saturday told Hindustan Times, “I do not have anything to do with the matter. I have clarified everything on my Twitter.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
The railway authorities have provided openings in the wood structures that allow natural light and air to enter the suburban concourse area of the terminus.
The railway authorities have provided openings in the wood structures that allow natural light and air to enter the suburban concourse area of the terminus.
mumbai news

Mumbai: Restoration work of CSMT almost complete, says Central Railway

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:53 PM IST
Visitors and passengers travelling to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) will now be able to get a glimpse of the buildings in its old glory
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Malwani ISIS module: Rizwan Ahmed seeks bail, cites order in Areeb Majeed’s case

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:52 PM IST
Rizwan Ahmed, who has been accused of radicalising local youth from Malwani to join militant group Islamic State (ISIS), has applied for bail in the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court citing the Bombay high court’s order granting bail to Areeb Majeed, a purported ISIS recruit from Kalyan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bombay high court. (HT FILE)
Bombay high court. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Reflection of rival’s info in search results not grounds for trademark infringement: Bombay HC

By Kanchan Chaudhari, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:51 PM IST
A single judge bench of justice Prithviraj Chavan dismissed an appeal filed by Sharmilee Kapur who challenged refusal of temporary injunction in a trademark infringement suit filed by her against Kiran Bharekar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanjay Raut. (HT Photo)
Sanjay Raut. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena warns of ‘consequences’ after party office attacked in Belgaum

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:50 PM IST
Shiv Sena on Saturday warned of ‘consequences’ after activists of an outfit allegedly attacked Shiv Sena office in Belgaum in Karnataka and damaged the vehicle of its local leader on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Catering company, 4 directors booked for 18-crore VAT default

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:49 PM IST
MRA Marg police has booked Fort-based Cawasji Behramji Catering Services Ltd for allegedly defaulting in payment of 18 crore Value Added Tax (VAT). The case was filed based on a complaint by Maharashtra tax department.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
mumbai news

MCOCA court refuses to stay release of movie Mumbai Saga

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:46 PM IST
A special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act (MCOCA) court on Friday refused to stay the scheduled release of the movie ‘Mumbai Saga’, allegedly based on the life of Ravi Mallesh Bora, known in Mumbai underworld as gangster DK Rao
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress spokepersonSachin Sawant
Congress spokepersonSachin Sawant
mumbai news

Delkar wrote to PM Modi, Amit Shah and LS speaker, says Maharashtra Congress

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:53 PM IST
Maharashtra Congress has alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government did not pay heed to the alarm by deceased Dadra and Nagara Haveli MP Mohan Delkar, and it resulted in his suicide
READ FULL STORY
Close
A BMC healthcare workers collects swab samples of residents at Topiwala Hospital, Goregaon. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
A BMC healthcare workers collects swab samples of residents at Topiwala Hospital, Goregaon. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra records over 15K cases for second straight day, toll now 52,811

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:38 PM IST
Maharashtra recorded more than 15,000 cases for the second consecutive day, with 15,602 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the total to 22,97,793
READ FULL STORY
Close
A local train passes through the mangroves at Bandra. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
A local train passes through the mangroves at Bandra. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Mercury crosses 38°C in Mumbai, temperature likely to remain same: IMD

By Prayag-Arora Desai, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:33 PM IST
The city witnessed its warmest day of the season so far on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
A BMC healthcare workers collects swab sample of residents at Topiwala Hospital, Goregaon. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
A BMC healthcare workers collects swab sample of residents at Topiwala Hospital, Goregaon. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

No new restrictions for Mumbai yet, city records 1,709 Covid-19 cases on Saturday

By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:28 PM IST
No new restrictions have been planned for Mumbai yet, said the civic administration on Saturday, even as several cities across the state tightened restrictions in light of the surge in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP