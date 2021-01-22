Mumbai civic body gets 3 international bids for constructing holding ponds
Three international bids have been received for studying and preparing a detailed project report for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) ambitious project of constructing underground silos (holding ponds) to hold excess rainwater and prevent waterlogging. This report will inform BMC about the feasibility of constructing holding ponds in the city and areas where it can be constructed.
The three consultants are international companies from Japan, South Korea and the Netherlands, that have tied up with our local companies. Senior civic officials said that these holding ponds are expected to be constructed in the next five years. The tenders were floated in May last year and the consultant is to be finalised by February.
The ponds will be constructed along the lines of underground water holding ponds in Tokyo. The BMC had plans to construct underground water silos to collect water that flows into the Mithi river and takes up it’s carrying capacity during a heavy downpour.
The consultant is being appointed to carry out a one-year study of rainfall patterns, the geography of the city, contours and also studying the rock areas. They will submit a detailed project report to the BMC following the study and will also be the project management consultant for the next four years. The consultation is expected to cost the BMC an estimated ₹31 crores.
P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner, said, “We have received three international bids from Japan, South Korea and the Netherlands. The bids are being studied as of now and we will finalise it in another 15 days.”
The artificial holding pond plan was mooted by the BMC last year on the lines of Japan. The holding pond will be used to store the excess rainwater from the Vihar, Tulsi, and Powai lakes, instead of discharging into the river that overflows during monsoon.
The BMC is working on several aspects for the Mithi river’s rejuvenation, including encouraging aquatic life, increasing green belt along its banks around Powai and Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road. The bid document prepared by BMC also cites assessment on the possibilities of the urban development for commercial and public activities along the river banks and boating facilities in a bid to boost tourism.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhosari land deal: No coercive action against NCP leader Eknath Khadse till Monday, says ED
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Would like to be Maharashtra CM someday: State NCP chief and minister Jayant Patil
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Go beyond party lines, meet PM on Maratha quota, Belgaum issue and GST dues: Maharashtra CM to state MPs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wednesday’s active Covid-19 case count was Mumbai’s lowest in 7 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tribal tehsil has higher Covid-19 positivity rate than Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra goes past 2 million Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai man duped of ₹10 lakh by a social media friend
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra announces HSC, SSC examination dates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra farmers to march to Raj Bhavan on Monday, will be joined by Sharad Pawar, Aaditya Thackeray, Balasaheb Thorat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCB busts private drug lab in Mumbai, two arrested with drug haul, cash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai businessman held in GST fraud worth ₹314 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai auto driver sentenced to life for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhandara hospital fire: 3 terminated from service, 3 suspended
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai actor booked for rape of stepmother, theft
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New panel on Mumbai Metro a farce, Maharashtra govt creating false narrative on Aarey, says Fadnavis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox