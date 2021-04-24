Mumbai civic body’s new protocol: Covid bed only after check-up at home

In order to ensure effective bed management, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday decided to allocate symptomatic Covid-19 patients a bed only after examination by its medical staff at the patient’s home. For this, BMC issued a new protocol to be followed on admitting Covid-19 patients at hospitals.

According to BMC officials, all 24 wards have been directed to form a team of 10 medical staff including doctors who will visit patients’ houses and check their parameters in order to understand the type of bed required for admission.

In a statement issued on Friday, BMC said, “From Sunday onwards, all symptomatic Covid patients will be allotted beds only after medical examination, which will be carried out by civic doctors and officials who will visit the patient’s home. The new protocol for Covid patient’s hospital admission was issued by municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.”

The statement added, “The coordination for the visit of doctors to Covid patient’s home will be done by the respective ward war room. The team of 10 medical staff in each ward will also be provided with a separate ambulance. The visit will be done between 7am and 11pm. However, for the period of 11pm to 7am, the patient will be brought to the nearest jumbo Covid-19 centre and will be tested and admitted, accordingly.”

According to BMC officials, this way, patients will be allotted beds as per their need and medical condition, and not just based on their explanation or narration of their medical condition.

A BMC official said, “In the past few days, the number of Covid-19 patients has increased and there are reports that patients are having difficulty getting a bed. The BMC helpline number 1916 was earlier getting around 2,500 calls daily, but that has now gone up to around 5,000 calls a day. This step will help in ensuring effective bed allocation.”

According to BMC’s dashboard, of the total 21,331 beds in dedicated Covid centres and hospitals, 3,812 are available. In terms of occupancy ratio, the occupancy rate for ICU beds is 98.51%, ventilators is 98.55% and oxygenated beds is 92%.

However, doctors claim that the process of allocating a bed only after a medical check-up might not be feasible in case of emergencies. Dr Siddarth Paliwal, city-based physician, said around 240 staff will have to visit every symptomatic patient which is around 1,000 patients daily. In this case, if the patient is facing an emergency situation, we might be losing crucial time in making him wait at his or her home. The BMC will have to make exceptions in case of emergency for those who need urgent stabilisation process.”