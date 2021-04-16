Mumbai civic body to add 1,500 beds as Covid-19 caseload rises

As Mumbai’s bed occupancy crosses 80% with more than 98% intensive care unit (ICU) and ventilator beds and 85% oxygen beds being full, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned to add 1,500 beds. It has also allowed private hospitals to tie up with four and five-star hotels to accommodate patients who are not critical. On Thursday, 42 such beds were made available at hotels Intercontinental, Marine Drive and Trident, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

As per BMC’s dashboard, there are 20,022 beds in dedicated Covid-19 hospitals and health centres, of which 4,105 are vacant.

According to BMC, on Thursday it ordered to convert Jaslok Hospital, one of the major private hospitals in the city, into a Covid-19 hospital. This move will add 250 beds, of which 40 will be ICU beds. BMC has ordered the hospital authorities to discharge all non-Covid patients and not admit any non-Covid patients. According to BMC, non-Covid patients who are already admitted will be shifted to the nearest hospital within 48 hours, further cancelling all surgeries for the time being.

Further, BMC said it has approved Bombay Hospital to admit non-critical and asymptomatic patients at InterContinental in Marine Drive, and HN Reliance Hospital to admit such patients at Trident in BKC. Civic officials said, more such hotels will be added to the list in the coming days.

In a circular issued, BMC stated, “Step down facilities linked to hotels shall admit patients referred by linked private hospitals only. They shall be responsible for providing round the clock hospitality.”

The circular added, “The hospitals shall charge up to ₹4,000. This includes charge of beds and meals. Additionally, medical expenses on the patient will be charged separately. In case, there are two members from a family, they can share a twin sharing room for which the cost will be up to ₹6,000.”

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said, “Four and five-star hotels will be an extension of major private hospitals for step down of Covid-positive patients. Two hotels will begin the same from today. Additionally, 250 Covid-19 beds in Jaslok Hospital will be available by Saturday.”

Chahal added, “In addition, 30 more ICU beds will be added to SevenHills Hospital today. Further, 1,500 additional beds will be added to the NESCO jumbo centre in the next week. These beds will mostly be oxygenated.”