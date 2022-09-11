Mumbai clashes latest flashpoint between Team Uddhav vs Eknath Shinde faction
The clashes led to the arrest of five people from Team Uddhav Thackeray.
Clashes broke out in the early hours on Sunday in Mumbai between the workers of Team Uddhav Thackeray and chief minister Eknath Shinde's faction, which led to the arrest of five people. All five of them - who were from the Uddhav Thackeray faction - were later released on bail on Sunday afternoon. This is the latest flashpoint between the two slides after Eknath Shinde’s rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray in June had led to the fall of his government and the split of the Shiv Sena.
The Dadar Police have registered a rioting case against supporters of the Udhav Thackeray faction. The clashes were reported in the Dadar area of Mumbai and around 30 people were booked in the matter. MLA Sada Sarvankar is among those who have been booked.
Another FIR has been filed under the charges of rioting and the Arms Act against members of Eknath Shinde faction's MLA Sada Saravankar and his supporters, based on the statement given by a police official.
The incident was reported at around 12.30 am in New Prabhadevi area of Mumbai. Santosh Talavane - a part of the Shine faction - was allegedly attacked by around 30 people, news agency PTI reported.
Visuals on Sunday afternoon showed supporters of Uddhav Thackeray gathered outside the Dadar Police Station.
Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant, of Team Uddhav, demanded action against Shinde camp legislator Sada Sarvankar under the Arms Act for allegedly firing in public at the clash spot, according to the PTI report.
After the Ganesh Visarjan rituals on Saturday, he said, there was an argument between workers of the two groups, accusing Sarvankar of verbally abusing the rival group. "When our workers went to Dadar police station to lodge a complaint, it was not accepted," he was quoted as saying by PTI.
Meanwhile, the Shinde faction has rubbished the allegations, calling them “childish”. Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranay Ashok has said: “Police are verifying those involved in the scuffle and action is being taken against them.”
Team Shinde and the Uddhav Thackeray faction are already sparring in the Supreme Court over the party symbol with the Election Commission also involved in the matter.
(With inputs from PTI)
-
Karnataka: Brother of accused in Praveen Nettaru murder case arrested
The brother of one of the accused in the Praveen Nettaru murder case was arrested on Sunday in Sullia here following a complaint from a BJP worker alleging death threats by the former, police said. A local BJP worker from Bellare, Prashant Rai, had complained that Safreed had called him on phone during which the latter verbally abused him and also threatened to kill him. Safreed is said to be an SDPI activist.
-
HD Kumaraswamy meets KCR, son KTR in Hyderabad
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy met Telangana chief minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao - popularly known as KCR - for a luncheon meeting on Sunday to discuss political developments in both the states. Kumaraswamy was welcomed by KCR at his residence in Pragati Bhavan of Hyderabad and few ministers accompanied the chief minister. Before meeting KCR, Kumarswamy also met KCR's son, Telangana minister KT Rama Rao.
-
Foundation stones laid for Hiuen Tsang museum at Nalanda
The Nav Nalanda Mahavihar vice chancellor Professor Baidyanath Labh on Friday laid the foundation stone for the Hiuen Tsang museum to mark the Chinese monk's contributions to Buddhist studies and his visit and stay at the ancient Nalanda University in Bihar. The museum along with the memorial was originally planned in the 1950s. The forthcoming museum at Nalanda will showcase Hiuen Tsang's relic, which is a skull bone, preserved in a crystal casket.
-
Mysuru royal family recalls visit of Queen Elizabeth-II to Bengaluru in 1961
With the demise of Queen Elizabeth-II in England, the Princess of the erstwhile Mysuru Royal family, Kamakshi Devi Wadiyar recollected the fond memories of her visit to Bengaluru in 1961. "I was only eight when Her Majesty visited Bengaluru. My father, the Rajya Pramukh of the state, Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wadeyar, received the queen at the airport. Along with my mother and siblings, I stood watching her arrival from a distance," Kamakshi Devi recalled.
-
Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law Menaka stopped from flying, summoned by ED
Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir was on Saturday reported to have been stopped at the Kolkata airport and denied permission to travel abroad as the Enforcement Directorate served her a notice to appear before the agency on Monday in connection to the coal smuggling case. Menaka was stopped by the immigration authorities at the Kolkata airport while catching a flight to Bangkok on Saturday night, who then informed the ED.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics