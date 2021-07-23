Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai couple with post-Covid complications dies by suicide
By Vinay Dalvi, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JUL 23, 2021 12:20 AM IST

A couple — a 34-year-old-man and his 30-year-old wife — died by suicide in Worli by drinking some poisonous substance, leaving behind a note stating that they were taking the step as they were suffering from post-Covid complications and were having trouble living a normal life.

The couple was found dead by a neighbour on Wednesday evening and police was informed accordingly.

Police officers said the man worked with a private firm in Navi Mumbai and the woman worked for a nationalised bank.

“They had suffered from Covid-19 in April this year. As per the suicide note, they were suffering from post-Covid complications till now,” said Anil Koli, senior inspector, Worli police station.

The suicide note stated that they were having trouble breathing and had fatigue which made it impossible for them to live a normal life. They were also visiting a doctor and taking medications.

“Her mother, who stays in Kerala, was trying to reach her but she did not answer the calls. So, the mother asked her colleague, who lives in the building, to visit the couple’s flat. The friend broke open the door and found the man lying in the kitchen and the woman lying near the bathroom,” said Koli.

“A postmortem has been carried out at BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central. However, the report is expected on Friday, that will tell us what exactly they drank,” said deputy commissioner of police (zone 3) Paramjit Singh Dahiya.

According to the police, the couple had married last year and was living in the flat on rent. The couple’s relatives from Kerala reached Mumbai on Thursday and took the bodies for last rites.

