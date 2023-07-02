Magistrate recuses from hearing social media influencer’s plea against Shaw

Mumbai: A metropolitan magistrate court in Andheri on Saturday recused from hearing the plea of social media influencer Sapna Gill to prosecute cricketer Prithvi Shaw for allegedly manhandling and molesting her. The court was supposed to pass an order on the plea on Saturday when it informed the parties that it had sought to transfer the case to some other court. HT Image

Metropolitan magistrate Vijay C Gawai was scheduled to pass an order on Gill’s plea on Saturday after examining the CCTV footage of the incident. However, the case was adjourned with the note, “Presiding Officer has applied for transfer of the case to any other Court.”

Gill’s lawyer Kashif Khan said that the court has sought to transfer Gill’s complaint citing some “personal reasons.” It is now scheduled to come up for further hearing on July 13.

Gill was arrested on February 16 following a complaint lodged by Shaw. It is claimed that Shaw was allegedly manhandled, and his car attacked with a baseball bat outside a hotel in Mumbai’s Santacruz after an argument with her, and her male friend Shobhit Thakur as the batsman refused to click selfies with her

In her complaint, filed after being released on bail, Gill denied the allegations and claimed that Shaw and his friend assaulted Thakur, and when she intervened, Shaw pushed her, touched her inappropriately and assaulted her. Later, both Gill and Thakur were thrown out of the club.

The court had asked police to probe the complaint and submit the report. The police, however, said that there was no evidence of molestation by Shaw and his friends. The police also said that the allegations made by Gill were false. The court had asked the police to also submit the CCTV footage as he wanted to peruse it before passing the order.

The police had submitted footage on Wednesday thus the court was scheduled to pass an order on Saturday.