Mumbai crime branch arrests two, seizes whale vomit worth 7.75 crore

Unit 3 of Mumbai Police’s crime branch arrested two persons including a former Mumbai Police constable from Lower Parel area for allegedly trying to sell 7.75 kilograms of whale vomit or Ambergris, produced in the digestive system of sperm whales. Police claimed the seized Ambergris is valued at ₹7.75 crore.

The arrested accused have been identified as Prasad Pingle, 44, and Amit Patil, 36, both residents of Alibag.

Crime branch officers got information that few people were allegedly going to sell ambergris in Lower Parel area. Forest officials were informed accordingly, and a trap was laid near Sitaram Mill compound. The team intercepted two persons in possession of 7.75 kilograms of whale vomit, said inspector Sopan Kakad.

“During interrogation, we learnt that both the accused are residents of Alibag and one of them was a police constable in Mumbai and dismissed from the service in 2016 when he was attached with the Pydhonie police station,” Kakad added.

After confirmation by the forest department, the case was registered in the NM Joshi police station under the Wildlife (Protection) Act. Both the arrested accused were produced in the court and remanded in police custody till June 29 for further investigation.

Whale vomit samples will be sent to forensic department in Kolkata for chemical analysis.

Ambergris is highly valuable and is used in perfume manufacturing. Found floating in tropical seas, it is in high demand in the international markets. The brownish material comes from an endangered and protected whale species.

In a similar case, on June 15, unit 4 of crime branch had arrested three persons at Mulund with 2.7 kilograms of whale vomit worth ₹2.70 crore.