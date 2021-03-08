Mumbai crosses 1,300 new Covid cases mark after October
The city on Sunday recorded 1,361 new Covid-19 cases, crossing the 1,300-mark after October 28, when Mumbai had recorded a daily caseload of 1,354. On October 23, Mumbai had recorded 1,470 cases. Mumbai also recorded four deaths, taking the total to 11,504, and a case fatality rate (CFR) of 3.4%.
Mumbai’s case tally stands at 333,569, of which 9,319 are active, with a recovery rate of 93%. The doubling rate has dropped to 231 days, from 294 days on February 24, when Mumbai first reported over 1,000 cases since November, and from over 455 days in mid-February. Mumbai’s overall growth rate is now 0.3%, up from 0.24% on February 24 and 0.19% in mid-February.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has conducted 3,416,761 tests so far, of which 23,369 tests were conducted on Saturday. The positivity rate at present is 9.7%, and Saturday’s positivity rate was 5.8%.
There are 18 active containment zones in the city at present that are slums or chawls; 190 sealed high rise buildings.
Owing to the rising number of covid-19 cases in the city, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal had directed the BMC administration to tighten containment rules, and begin sealing of the building more than five cases were found in it. The BMC has also been cracking down on restaurants, bars, and marriage and banquet halls that violate covid-19 rules such as not maintaining social distancing, and not wearing of face masks. Restaurants presently can operate at 50% of their capacity. Not more than 50 people are allowed at wedding ceremonies.
Currently, there are 13,540 beds in hospitals and jumbo facilities for Covid-19 patients, an additional 1536 ICU beds, 947 ventilator beds, and 8,027 beds with oxygen points.
