DRI seizes 306 exotic animals smuggled from Thailand

MUMBAI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence's (DRI) Mumbai Zonal Unit has seized 306 live exotic animals that were being allegedly smuggled into India from Thailand.

Acting on a specific input, the DRI intercepted a consignment early on Friday at the Air Cargo Complex, Sahar, which was supposedly carrying live ornamental fish as per the declaration of the sender from Thailand, sources said.

When the consignment was examined, the DRI officials found it contained 306 live exotic/vulnerable wildlife, sources said.

Sources said that a total of 100 turtles ,62 tortoises ,110 snails, 30 juvenile crabs and four sting ray fish were found concealed along with ornamental fish, in what appeared to be thin plastic bags with pores.

The tortoises and turtles seized by the DRI belong to species, including Greek tortoise, red-footed tortoise, Asian spurred tortoise, yellow-spotted turtle, albino red eared slider turtle, Asian/Chinese leaf turtle and Red-bellied short-head turtle, sources said.

The smuggling bid was in contravention of the Convention of International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), sources said.

The DRI is attempting to trace the identities of the senders and the supposed receivers and is likely to contact Thai authorities through established channels if required.

Further action under the wildlife law for the rehabilitation of the exotic animals is being taken in consultation with officials of the Wildlife Crime Control bureau (WCCB) and the Chief Wildlife Warden of Maharashtra, the sources said.