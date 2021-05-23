Mumbai: Fake call centres fleecing US citizens busted at Malad

Bangur Nagar police busted a fake call centre in Malad (West) and arrested eight people for selling sex enhancement supplements to American nationals on Saturday.

Earlier on April 29, Malad and Bangur Nagar police had raided three such call centres for similar offences and arrested 10 people.

Police said they had received information about few fake call centres, which duped foreign nationals, in their jurisdiction, following which a raid was carried on under the supervision of Vishal Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (zone 11).

A police team raided the premises at Vijay Industrial Estate at Chincholi Bunder, Malad and found eight people working there. Upon investigation, the police found out the call centre was operating using a VOIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol) software to make calls to American citizens and sell sex enhancement supplements.

Police officers seized the computers and arrested the owner and manager of the outlet along with the eight employees.

Thakur said the owners of the call centre used to steal data and phone numbers of American nationals from the dark web, called them with the help of VOIP and lured them into buying sex enhancement supplements. The employees then used to ask the customers to transfer the amount online through money transfer apps.

Police also arrested owners of another fake call centre in Bangur Nagar for allegedly selling Google Play apps at a lesser price. The police had detained the employees and released them after giving a notice to be present in court.

“We have arrested the owners of the fake call centres and are now looking out for more such establishments which were run by the accused,” said Thakur.