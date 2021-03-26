Mumbai fire: Over 70 Covid patients moved out from hospital at mall

A level four fire was reported from Dreams Mall which houses Sunrise Hospital in Bhandup in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai at around 11.59 pm on Thursday. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) disaster management cell confirmed two deaths but the hospital authorities said they were not due to the fire.

As many as 76 patients -- 73 of them Covid-19 patients-- were shifted out of the hospital as soon as the fire was reported, said BMC officials.

In a statement, BMC said, “A massive fire was reported late last night at Sunrise Hospital in Dreams Mall at Bhandup West. Several patients have been duly shifted to different hospitals. A search and rescue operation by Mumbai Fire Brigade is still going on and two deaths have been confirmed so far.”

However, Sunrise Hospital in a statement said that the two deaths reported were due to Covid-19 and not due to fire. The hospital statement said, “There was a fire on the first floor of Dreams Mall, Bhandup, and the smoke reached the Sunrise Hospital located at the top floor. All fire alarms beeped and hence, all patients were safely evacuated to the fire refuge area .There were two bodies (Covid-19 fatalities ) which were also evacuated. There was no casualty due to the fire.”

The statement added, “All patients were shifted to Jumbo Covid Centre ( and some to other private hospitals). We are grateful to Mumbai Fire Brigade and to Mumbai Police for helping us save lives...This hospital was started in exceptional circumstances of Covid last year...It is functioning with all due compliances such as, fire licence, nursing home licence etc .The hospital staff did a fantastic job in safely evacuating patients on wheel chairs and beds to the refuge areas and by following the fire drills.”

Fire fighting operations were on at the time of filing of this report, and further details are awaited.