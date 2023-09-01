4 held for assaulting uncle-nephew duo with sword, iron rods over parking issues

Mumbai: Four brothers were arrested on Thursday for allegedly assaulting a 19-year-old man and his uncle with swords and iron rods after a dispute over parking a bike in Shivaji Nagar. HT Image

The accused are identified as Muktar Qureshi, Afsar Qureshi, Azgar Qureshi and Ashraf Qureshi, all residents of the Baiganwadi area in Govandi. They were produced before a court and remanded in police custody till September 2.

The complainant, Abid Ansari, runs a tea stall in the Shivaji Nagar area. According to the police, “The incident occurred at around 8pm on Wednesday when Muktar Qureshi came and parked his bike outside the tea stall. When Ansari’s uncle, Junaid, asked him to park the bike somewhere else, as it obstructed the approach to his stall, Qureshi got angry, and an argument started between them,” a senior inspector from Shivaji Nagar police station said.

Later, Qureshi threatened Ansari that he would return in a few minutes and show him his muscle power, the officer said, adding, “After 10 to 15 minutes, Qureshi came along with his brothers and other associates, carrying swords and iron rods in their hands. But, by then, Junaid had left the stall. The accused started abusing Abid, asking him where his uncle had gone and started beating him.”

Azgar and Afsar then attacked Abid with swords, and the 19-year-old sustained injuries in his hand and fingers and somehow managed to flee, the officer said. “In between, Junaid, who was returning to the stall, saw the group attacking his nephew and tried to intervene. The group then assaulted Junaid as well,” the officer added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON