Mumbai gets 98,500 vaccine doses on Sunday, vax drive on track for Monday, Tuesday

After the city received a fresh stock of 98,500 vaccine doses on Sunday morning, the accumulated stock of doses had reached 125,000. According to civic authorities, the stock will last for at least two days, and vaccination will continue smoothly across the city on Monday and Tuesday. No vaccination drive took place on Sunday.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday said, “We already had about 45,000 vaccine doses in stock, of which we had utilised some. BMC received 98,500 doses on Sunday morning. Cumulatively, Mumbai now has 125,000 vaccine doses in stock so we should face no shortage on Monday and Tuesday.”

There are a total of 414 vaccine centres in Mumbai, of which 290 are operated by BMC, 104 are privately operated, and 20 are operated by the state or central government. Cumulatively, these 414 vaccination centres conduct a total of over 200 sessions per day, with a capacity to vaccinate 57,358 beneficiaries per day.

So far, BMC has vaccinated a total of 5,149,504 beneficiaries with their first dose, and 1,575,938 beneficiaries with their second dose. On Saturday, BMC vaccinated 40,627 beneficiaries, of which 25,336 received their first dose, and 15,291 received their second dose. So far, BMC has administered a total of 6,282,118 shots of Covishield, 432,224 shots of Covaxin, and 11,100 shots of the Sputnik V vaccine.

On Sunday, Mumbai reported 364 new covid-19 cases, and 10 deaths, taking the total number of cases to 734,118 and toll to 15,837. There are 7,681 active Covid-19 cases in the city at present.