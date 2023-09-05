Existing OBCs strongly oppose OBC status to Marathas

MUMBAI: Faced with the fresh, aggressive agitation by Marathas across the state, the Maharashtra government finds itself between a rock and a hard place. With limited options to restore the reservation that was struck down by the Supreme Court in 2021, the only viable recourse before it is to include Marathas in the Other Backward Class (OBC) category. This, however, could result in a backlash from castes in the existing OBC category, who are opposing the move strongly. HT Image

The government has nevertheless appointed a committee under principal secretary Rajgopal Devara to collect records from eight districts in Marathwada, which was under Nizam rule till September 1948. Madhukar Ardad, divisional commissioner, Aurangabad, who is on the committee, said that they had been checking even pre-Nizam era records and collecting records where castes were recorded in place of surnames. “Five of the eight districts have submitted their reports,” he said. “The district machinery will verify the claims of the castes by checking family trees and records in educational institutions.”

Virendra Pawar, coordinator of the Maratha Kranti Morcha, the umbrella organisation of Maratha outfits, said that the Banthia Commission appointed to submit empirical data in the Supreme Court had clearly stated that the OBC population in the state was 37 percent. “This means that they deserve only 18 percent reservation, and the rest of the 27 percent currently given to them could be adjusted for Marathas,” he said. “The government could also appoint a separate backward class commission to weed out the flaws pointed out by the SC while considering the Gaikwad Commission report.”

Shriram Pingale, who represented the government in the Bombay high court, maintained that an order from the government would suffice. “The Gaikwad Commission report has thousands of pieces of evidence and documents to show that there is no difference between Marathas and Kunbis,” he said. “We have submitted evidence to prove that Maratha warrior Shivaji Maharaj was a Kunbi. The government, however, could not present the case properly in the apex court. There is no need to go back to court or appoint a fresh commission to determine the backwardness of the community—just an order by the government declaring Marathas as Kunbis is sufficient.”

According to the sources in the government, however, inclusion of Marathas in the OBC category is likely to open a Pandora’s box. “Disturbing the OBCs, a sizable vote bank for any party, would cost the government dearly,” said a senior official privy to the legal battle. “The inclusion of Marathas in OBC reservation would lead to more agitations and legal battles at various levels.”

Minister and prominent OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal said that Marathas should be given reservation without disturbing the OBC quota. “After the sub-quota given to the VJNT castes and others, the OBCs have been getting just 17 percent quota that covers over 400 castes,” he said. “If the Marathas are included in the OBC quota, there will be a long legal battle, which could be troublesome for everybody.”

