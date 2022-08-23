Mumbai hotel gets hoax call, caller demands ₹5 cr to help diffuse bombs: Police
The caller informed the hotel staff that four bombs were been placed in the hotel premises and he will give them the locations and tell them how to diffuse the bombs if they pay him ₹5crore
A case was registered against an unidentified person on Tuesday after he reportedly called the landline number of Lalit Hotel in Vile Parle east near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport and told the staff that four bombs were planted inside the hotel premises, police said.
According to police, the call was received from a mobile phone number at 6:10pm on Monday. The caller informed the hotel staff that four bombs were been placed in the hotel premises and he will give them the locations and tell them how to diffuse the bombs if they pay him ₹5crore.
The caller also threatened the hotel staff by saying the family of the general manager of the hotel was on their target.
Also Read: Bombs to explode in 5 railway stations; drunk man makes hoax call for fun
After the call, the police and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) along with the dog squad was alerted.
After searching the hotel premises, the threat turned out to be a hoax as no suspicious thing was found.
Based on the complaint by Paresh Bavdabe, the manager of the hotel, the Sahar police have filed an FIR against the caller under sections 336, 385 and 507 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) act for endangering human life, extortion and criminal intimidation.
“A case has been registered and we are investigating the matter,” said a police officer from Sahar police station.
-
Educated log toh humein kuch samajhte hi nahin hain, rue NCR security guards
On Sunday, a video of a Noida resident assaulting the security guard of her posh housing society went viral, sparking a social media frenzy with the hashtag #Noidawoman. Another guard, Vikram, who earns ₹12,500 per month, rues, “Educated log security guard ko kuch samajhte hi nahin hain. Balki hum hi safety provide karte hai society mein. Humare saath us tarah se behaviour nahin hota hai jaise hona chahiye.”
-
Gujarat CM announces hike in martyr’s kin compensation from ₹1 lakh to ₹1 cr
Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday decided to increase the compensation for the widows, families of martyred soldiers of the state to ₹1crore, revising an earlier resolution that granted ₹1lakh compensation, according to an official statement. The assistance, to be paid to the dependents of the martyred soldiers of Gujarat, will be from the chief minister's Jawan Relief Fund, it said.
-
Bengaluru crime watch: Five arrested for wheeling, theft
In latest crime news from Bengaluru and other areas in Karnataka, police have nabbed five persons in three separate cases of theft and wheeling. August 22, Tuesday More thieves have been caught in Karnataka's Belagavi, with police from the Ghataprabha station cracking a house break-in and theft case, arresting two people. Officers have seized 180 grams of gold jewellery and Rs 10,000 in cash from the accused duo.
-
Noida twin tower demolition will see over 1000 'truck loads' of debris
Supertech's illegal twin towers in Noida, which are taller than Delhi's Qutub Minar, will become India's highest structures ever to be demolished on August 28. Read Supertech twin towers demolition preparation on. According to the estimates prepared by the project officials, the demolition of the Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) would leave behind approximately 35,000 cubic metres of debris to be cleared and clouds of dust to dissipate.
-
Delhi: Two die after unidentified men barge into house, allegedly open fire
Two men were killed while another person was seriously injured after two unidentified men barged into a house and allegedly opened fire at them at Bakkarwala JJ Colony near Mundka in outer Delhi on Monday night, police said. At least six empty bullet shells and three cartridges were found at the crime scene. The firing incident took place around 9pm triggering panic among local residents. The assailants fled after firing at the three men.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics