Mumbai: JEE Mains aspirants object to answer key released by NTA

Two days after the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the answer key to the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains exam held in February this year, students have objected to several questions and answers.

“While the exam was easy for most candidates this year, many students have objected to the responses as mentioned by NTA in their answer key. Students have already started registering their challenges on the NTA website,” said Nandkumar Jadhav, a tutor at a city-based coaching institute that prepares students for competitive exams.

A student can challenge a question or its response through the NTA website by paying ₹200 per objection or challenge that they raise. “In most cases, the responses in the mathematics section are wrong and we are sure the NTA will accept our challenges,” said Anupam Gupta, a candidate who appeared for the JEE Mains exam on February 26.

Earlier this year, the Union government decided to conduct JEE Mains in four cycles between February and May. The decision was taken to ensure that students don’t miss out on the entrance exam if the date clashed with other competitive exams.

With the window for challenging questions or responses closed now, students are expecting the NTA to release the results anytime soon.