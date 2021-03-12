Mumbai: Kitab Khana opens its doors to booklovers again
It’s an iconic bookstore that’s had more than its share of troubles, but Kitab Khana is now open again, having weathered a year of lockdowns and pandemic-era restrictions as well as a large fire that gutted its interiors.
A simple lamp-lighting ceremony was held to mark the reopening on Thursday. “We turn 10 today and will have a celebration to mark the occasion, but all in good time,” co-owner Amrita Somaiya said.
It will be a while before the store can resume its popular events calendar, which pre-pandemic ranged from book readings to discussions and sessions for children. But already on day one, the small ceremony at the rebuilt store was followed by warm conversations as frequent visitors arrived, masked and distanced, to reconnect with the books and each other.
“This is not just a place of transactional interests. It guards a common point where people crisscross and where social, cultural and intellectual interactions happen, both by chance and design,” said architect, author and city researcher Kaiwan Mehta, who visited on Thursday. “Now that it is up and about, a vacuum has been filled.”
A void has been filled for Somaiya too. “We had a series of setbacks in the last year,” Somaiya said at the reopening. “My father, who had supervised the interior design of the bookshop, was suffering. And a week before his death, I received a letter of hope from a 12-year-old girl named Dania Khan. She described how her love for books had blossomed in the corners of Kitab Khana and shared her wish to help us through crowdfunding. I was too full for words. I am so glad she lit the lamp for us this morning. And I thank everyone else who has been a pillar of support.”
Virtual book discussions and events are planned, with details set to be shared via social media. “This is not only a place where we come to read, browse or buy books, it is also a centre for a community of readers and writers,” said poet Ranjit Hoskote, who also visited the bookstore on its reopening day. “The revival is a miraculous measure of continuity.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai-Nagpur high-speed corridor: NHSRCL starts aerial survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Couple held guilty of minor’s sexual assault move Bombay HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra sees 15K new Covid cases in a day, after 162 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mansukh Hiran death: ATS recreates crime scene at Thane creek
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC raps agencies over progress in Dabholkar and Pansare murder cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At Mumbai’s vaccination centres, long wait tires senior citizens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1 year of Covid: 6,099 civic staffers infected; 197 died in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: 2 years on, DGCA yet to decide on resuming Boeing 737 MAX ops
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra CM announces a memorial at August Kranti Maidan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut, her team booked for copyright violation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Conclude investigations in Pansare, Dabholkar murders: Bombay HC asks CBI, cops
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Medical admissions: Bombay HC upholds requirement of domicile
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani’s mobile, other articles still not produced before court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Activist moves HC supporting Mumbai Metro car shed at Kanjurmarg
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: No ST candidate hired as asst professor since 2009 at IIT-B, states RTI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox