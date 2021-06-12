Mumbai local train services take a hit due to incessant rains. All details here

Mumbai local train services took a hit on Saturday due to the incessant rainfall in the city over the past two days, as major sections of train tracks on the central railway's mainline remained waterlogged. Local train services were suspended between Kurla and Dadar railway stations on the central railway mainline for over an hour due to rising water levels on the tracks. Train services also remained suspended at Sion due to waterlogging. Meanwhile, local trains continued to operate unhindered by the rains between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Dadar railway stations, the central railway informed.

Click here for LIVE updates on Mumbai rains on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

Central Railways in Mumbai provides hourly updates in view of the traffic situation due to the heavy rainfall in the city. In its 1:20pm update, the railways informed that trains are currently running on all lines. Fast-line services between Dadar and Kurla, which were suspended at 12:15pm due to more than 61.21 mm rainfall in the preceding one hour, have been restored at 12:50pm. Meanwhile, the slow-line services, too, were restored from 1:15pm. The local train services were earlier suspended owing to a high tide prediction of 4.34 metre and the closing of Mithi river floodgates to keep the rising water level on track between Kurla and Sion. The trains on all other sections are running smoothly, the railways added.

Central Railway Monsoon Updates at 13.20hrs on 12.6.2021

𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗿𝘂𝗻𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀. pic.twitter.com/lwZJmaHPas — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) June 12, 2021

Mumbai rains have also resulted in local train services running with restricted speed, the Central Railway informed in its hourly update. The decision was taken at 12:20pm in view of the extremely heavy rainfall and water level rising on train tracks near the Chunabhatti, in the harbour line running from CSMT to Panvel and Goregaon. Although the services are running unhindered on the harbour line, the train speed will still remain restricted for safety reasons.

Also Read: Mumbai’s total rainfall for June surpasses 505mm monthly average

Meanwhile, local train services on the trans harbour line from Thane to Vashi and Panvel are running smoothly. The fourth corridor railway network on the Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar line also continues unhindered, the railways informed. The Regional Meteorological Center in Mumbai said on Saturday that the city and its suburbs will likely experience 'moderate to heavy' rainfall with the possibility of 'very heavy rainfall' at a few places during the next 48 hours. A red alert for June 13 and June 14 has also been issued, while residents have been advised to stay at home and only move out if essential.