Mumbai: Man arrested for molesting woman at Bandra station

The Bandra Government Railway Police (GRP) on Saturday tracked and arrested a 49-year-old man from Antop Hill for allegedly molesting a woman twice at Bandra railway station on Wednesday
By Megha Sood, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:01 AM IST

The Bandra Government Railway Police (GRP) on Saturday tracked and arrested a 49-year-old man from Antop Hill for allegedly molesting a woman twice at Bandra railway station on Wednesday.

According to the GRP officers, the 35-year-old woman who stays in Bhayander boarded the fast train to Churchgate on Wednesday and got off at Bandra, where she works.

The accused, Mohammed Irfan Akbar Ansari, who was travelling on the same train, followed the victim. While walking through the crowd, the man touched the complainant inappropriately.

“The man molested the victim and ran up the stairs hiding in the crowd,” said an officer from Bandra GRP.

When the woman reached the foot overbridge, she tried to locate the accused, but she could not find him. Later, she saw the accused standing on platform number 7 (Harbour line platform). The woman shouted to confront him but the accused made some vulgar gestures and hopped on a train.

After registering the complaint, the GRP officers scanned through the CCTV footage of platform number 7 to identify the accused.

“When we saw him board a train, we followed him through the network of CCTVs on railway stations and the roads,” said Vilas Chaughule, senior police inspector of Bandra GRP.

After scanning 200 CCTV recordings through Sewree and Sion, the police located Ansari walking towards his house at SMD Road in Antop Hill.

The police followed Ansari’s trail and arrested him on Saturday.

