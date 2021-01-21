Mumbai man falls prey to online sextortion

In yet another case of sextortion, a 40-year-old man from Byculla was blackmailed by a woman on a popular social media site. Agripada police has started probe in the case.

The police said the complainant works in a private company. In his complaint to police, he said that recently he received a friends request from a woman on a social media site. The man accepted the request and started chatting with her. A few days later, they shared their contact numbers.

In the first week of January, the complainant received a video call from the woman. Upon answering the call, he found the woman was naked but hid her face. “The woman induced him into taking off his clothes. After the video call ended, the man received a regular voice call,” said an officer.

“The caller told the man that they have recorded him speaking to a naked woman through video call and threatened to upload the video on various media sites, if he failed to pay them. When the man refused to meet the demand, the caller abused him and threatened to defame him,” said a police officer.

The complainant first transferred ₹1,500 to the accused. However, when the accused demanded more money, the complainant approached Agripada police.

The police registered a complaint against the unknown woman and have written to the service provider to get details of the accused.

Recently, similar cases have been reported to Marine Drive and Agripada police stations. In one such case, the fraudsters extorted a GST superintendent while in the other case, the owner of a popular tea brand was the victim.